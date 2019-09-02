GDSC-2019 Conference
GDSC-2019 Conference

GDSC-2019: Conference on Network Marketing Industry and its regulatory framework

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:23 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Xqbic Ventures Pvt Ltd, in partnership with Finlaw Consultancy Pvt Ltd and Institute of Direct Sales OU is organizing a Global Direct Sale Conference on 23rd of September, 2019 at Holiday Inn, Mumbai.
An conference on direct sales business and its regulatory, where national and international panels of expert and speakers come together to discuss current trend, challenges and issues related to network marketing to enhance chances of their success. The conference adds light on some of the essential topics direct sales/network marketing regulatory framework and challenges.
GDSC-2019 is going to be an informative event of this year. More than 350 attendees are participating in the global conference. Ten elite speakers from legal, network marketing, direct sales background will felicitate the ceremony. All of them are highly experienced, knowledgeable and fairly-exposed to the changing market condition of direct sales business in India and abroad. Speakers of GDSC-2019 are -
* Advocate P M Mishra - direct sales and financial regulatory issues
* Andres Pihor - Co-founder-Institute of Direct Sales, Europe
* Prof Dr Karunakaran - Direct Selling Expert, Asia Pacific, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
* Dato' Sri Dr Baraani - Chairman GFDSA
* Kristjan - Direct Sales Expert, Europe
* Torsten Will- Network Marketing Influencer and Success Coach, Malta, Europe
* Karin Kiviste - Network Marketing Legislation, Europe
* Deepak Jain - Company Law and Direct Sales
GDSC focuses on a few important aspects of direct selling companies of all sizes. Direct Sales and network marketing are outrageous; it face loses with the change in economy, and legal terms of country. How you can withstand obscurity is what the GDSC conference is.
Get complete information about network marketing, the difference between direct sales and Ponzi scheme (Multi-Level-Marketing), effect of 2019 act on direct sales and much more on the event. Whether direct sales will be a career like any other or why Indian direct selling company is not successful, have an extended discussion with the pioneers of GDSC.
Come to know about feasible options to propel business towards growth. This event is a must-attend opportunity for all. Every delegate will have something to take back to their business. Get enlightened by attending this global conference.
The motto of this conference is to create awareness among Indian Direst Sales community to run their business as per the legal guidelines. Competitive study of regulatory framework in different countries in comparison to Indian regulatory framework.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:43 IST

Importance of Availing LifeCare Finance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2(ANI/BusinessWire India): Having a life insurance policy, health insurance cover, mutual funds portfolio and equity investments are considered to be priorities by individuals while planning their finances.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:25 IST

Asia's only 5th Generation - VR based simulator centre launched...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Asia's first 5th Generation - Virtual Reality based Advanced Driver Training Simulator Centre was launched by Rtn G Chandramohan, Rotary Governor, Rotary International District 3232, at the Automobile Association of Southern India Centre (AASI), Chenn

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:24 IST

Auto majors report sliding sales in August amid slowdown

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Sagging consumer sentiment amid economic slowdown has led major automobile manufacturers to report significant declines in sales during August.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:52 IST

Manufacturing PMI dips to 15-month low in August: IHS Market

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): The expansion in Indian manufacturing sector fell to its slowest in 15 months during August as demand and output grew at their weakest pace amid increasing cost pressures, according to IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:34 IST

Edelweiss Group, Central Bank of India partner to co-lend to MSMEs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): ECL Finance, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, and government-owned Central Bank of India have signed an agreement for priority sector lending to micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) customers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:07 IST

SPML Infra bags World Bank funded power project orders worth Rs 177 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): SPML Infra Ltd said on Monday it has received new project orders worth Rs 177.4 crore from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam Ltd for 132/33 kilovolt substation projects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:21 IST

Stock market closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Stock markets were closed for trading on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:27 IST

Moody's assigns provisional Baa1 with stable outlook to ONGC's...

Singapore, Sept 1 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has assigned a provisional Baa1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed two billion dollars (about Rs 14,400 crore) medium-term note (MTN) programme established by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and its subsidiary ONGC Videsh Limited.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:42 IST

PNB's board to meet soon on merger with Oriental Bank, United Bank

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Punjab National Bank (PNB) will soon hold a board meeting to consider its amalgamation with Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:42 IST

GVK awards major contract to L&T for Navi Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Leading conglomerate GVK's step-down subsidiary Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (NMIAPL) has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport to the transportation infrastructure, b

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:56 IST

Ind-Ra downgrades Yes Bank's long-term issuer ratings with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Saturday downgraded Yes Bank Ltd's long-term issuer rating to IND A plus from IND AA minus with negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:49 IST

Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank conduct capitalize 3.0...

New Delhi [India] August 31(ANI/NewsVoir): Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) organised the third edition of Capitalize, in New Delhi.

Read More
iocl