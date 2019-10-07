Inaugration of Institute of Direct Sales at GDSC 2019
Inaugration of Institute of Direct Sales at GDSC 2019

GDSC-2019 - India's First Successful Global Direct Sales Conference

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:55 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Xqbic Ventures Pvt Ltd in partnership with Finlaw Consultancy Pvt Ltd and Institute of Direct Sales OU had organised a Global Direct Sale Conference on 23rd of September, 2019 at Holiday Inn, Mumbai, India.
The Motto of this conference was to create awareness among Indian Direct Sales community to run their business as per the legal guidelines and also the Competitive study of regulatory framework in different countries in comparison to Indian regulatory framework.
The event started off with an enticing breakfast and lighting the lamp ceremony, it was followed by an amazing traditional dance performance before our expert direct selling speakers took the main stage.
Our experienced panel of speakers included Andres Pihor, Co-founder of Institute of Direct Sales Europe, Dato Sri Dr Baraani, Advocate P M Mishra, Prof Dr Karunakaran D'samy, Kristjan Kiis, Karin Kiviste and Deepak Jain, who enlightened their knowledge and experience on direct selling focusing topics such as direct sales regulation in India, Ethical networking and many more.
The important aspect of this conference was the interactive session on legal matters related to direct sales and regulatory. This session helped clear many myths and doubts regarding direct sales, legal hassles, regulatory to taxation and others. The conference solved the purpose of all direct selling queries which was our main objective of this event.
The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Institute of Direct Sales OU. All the speakers inaugurated the direct selling institute with the cake cutting ceremony. The Institute of Direct Sales is a venture where you can learn about direct selling and become an Ethical direct seller.
The event was concluded with a closing speech by the Director of Xqbic Ventures Pvt Ltd Bharati Mahapatra.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:07 IST

ArtIllume makes its presence felt at the Dell Designathon Event

New Delhi [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): The third edition of the Dell Designathon with the theme 'Smarter by Design' was conducted last month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:02 IST

Tajinder Singh Tiwana appointed as the President of Bharatiya...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The world is full of aspiring political leaders but sadly, very few live up to the leadership ideals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:02 IST

Diamond Trade cautious ahead of Holiday Season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Diamond market sentiment was weak in September after the Hong Kong show demonstrated a slowdown in Chinese demand.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:55 IST

Indian Companies most Bullish in Asia regarding new tech

New Delhi [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian companies are more confident in their ability to successfully adopt new technology than their counterparts in HK/China, Japan, Singapore and Australia, according to a pulse survey of 600 C-suite executives across the Asia Pacific region, including 100 ex

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:24 IST

Ritesh Agarwal to invest $700 million in Oyo's new $1.5 billion...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Oyo Hotels and Homes, India's largest budget lodging startup which is backed by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, said on Monday it plans to raise about 1.5 billion dollars (about Rs 11,666 crore) as part of a new financing round as the startup looks t

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:37 IST

After Diana Chan, CRED Hosts Sarah Todd India Masterclass Tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Sarah Todd became a household name in India after the young chef, during her stint in Season 6 of MasterChef Australia, prepared the Indian favourite aloo gobhi for one of her tasks. She is all set to embark on a 4-city tour in October presented b

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:33 IST

Infosys to deliver digital transformation services for Volvo cars

Gothenburg (Sweden), Oct 7 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys said on Monday it has been selected as the main supplier to deliver Volvo Cars' digital transformation services for its enterprise digital commercial operations applications and products.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:29 IST

IIA Awards for Excellence in Architecture 2018 Announced

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India] October 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): The winners of prestigious IIA Awards for Excellence in Architecture for 2018 were announced at the valedictory function held at Kovalam, Trivandrum.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:25 IST

ISWAI's Flagship initiative honoured with prestigious Mahatma...

New Delhi [India] October 07(ANI/NewsVoir): The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) has been awarded the '2019 Mahatma Award for Social Good' for its #StayNotOut social campaign.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:24 IST

Advantage Club to hire 100 Employees

New Delhi [India] October 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Advantage Club, India's largest employee perks and rewards platform, today announced the company's plans to hire over 100 employees within the next two years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:20 IST

Verizon Media brings trailblazing MAKERS Brand to India

New Delhi [India] October 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): Verizon Media, home to widely-used consumer brands like Yahoo Cricket, Yahoo Mail and HuffPost India launched MAKERS India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:05 IST

Swiss bank accounts of Indians shared by Switzerland under AEOI mechanism

Bern [Switzerland], Oct 7 (ANI): The Swiss Federal Tax Administration (FTA) said on Monday it has exchanged information on financial accounts with 75 countries including India.

Read More
iocl