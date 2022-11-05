GE Aerospace extends contract with Tata Advanced Systems for aircraft engine components

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): GE Aerospace and Tata Advanced Systems have extended the manufacturing agreement where it will continue to produce and supply several commercial aircraft engine components to GE's global engine manufacturing factories.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, focused on providing integrated solutions for Aerospace, Defence, and Homeland Security.

The multi-year long-term contract is valued at over USD 1 billion and showcases the growing relationship between GE Aerospace and Tata Advanced Systems in the aerospace industry, an official statement said on Friday.

The engine parts will be manufactured at the Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines in Hyderabad.

The Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines was established in 2018 to manufacture CFM International* LEAP engine components in India.



The LEAP engine continues to deliver improved fuel efficiency and asset utilization for today's newest commercial narrowbody aircraft, logging more than 23 million engine flight hours since entering service in 2016.

The Tata GE-COE showcases world-class manufacturing, special processes, and engineering capabilities in India. It specializes in advanced, precision-machining technologies for aircraft engine manufacturing. These include special process technologies like thermal spray, electron beam welding and X-ray radiography. The Tata-TCoE incorporates Industry 4.0 practices in a digital paperless factory.

"Our relationship with TASL has matured over the last five years. The Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines has grown in scale and importance for us over time and is an excellent showcase of Make in India, for the world," said Mike Kauffman, VP, and GM, Purchasing, GE Aerospace.

"TASL has evolved as the supplier of choice for the global aerospace and defense industry. We continue to invest in growing the aerospace skill base, technology, and production capability in the country. The Tata Center of Excellence for Aero Engines has been set up as a state-of-the-art modern shop for complex aero-engine manufacturing for global customers. As a leading commercial engine manufacturer, GE has helped us develop critical aero-engine manufacturing processes here in India with support from GE's engineering team," said Mr. Sukaran Singh, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

GE has five technology centers in India including the John F Welch Technology Centre in Bengaluru which houses over 6,000 researchers and engineers. Around 1,000 engineers work in research and development in aviation.

GE's aviation footprint in India includes military aviation equipment, commercial aviation engines, marine operations, avionics, maintenance, product development, and research in addition to local manufacturing. GE's aviation supply chain partners in India include Tata Advanced Systems, Mahindra Aerostructures, Godrej and Boyce, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited among others. (ANI)

