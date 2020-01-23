GE T&D bags Rs 173 crore order for power distribution in Jammu, Srinagar

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): GE T&D India said on Thursday it has been awarded a Rs 173 crore project by the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) for distribution operations in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

The project includes a five-year maintenance services contract besides supply and integration of a host of solutions in the overall distribution network of the two cities.

"The commitment is a major step towards realising the vision of 24x7 power supply to all consumers in the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar," said Chief Executive Officer Pitambar Shivnani.

"GE T&D is proud to partner with the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department which is working tirelessly at improving the availability, reliability and quality of power supply while minimising AT&C (aggregate technical and commercial) losses," he said in a statement.

The technology solution being executed for this project is used mainly for 24x7 power supply, reduction of power losses and real-time data monitoring and control of distribution network from a centralised place.

This will determine the setting up of reliable and 'no manual touch' systems for system control and data collection, and adoption of information technology in the area of energy accounting.

With over 100 years of presence in India, GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business with a product portfolio ranging from medium voltage to ultra-high voltage (1,200 kV) for power generation, transmission and distribution, industry and infrastructure markets.

(ANI)