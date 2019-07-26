GE T&D India has been in the country for over 100 years
GE T&D India has been in the country for over 100 years

GE T&D India reports sharp plunge in profit to Rs 3.4 crore in Q1

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:58 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): GE Transmission and Distribution India on Friday reported a sharp dip in its profit after tax of Rs 3.4 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal compared to Rs 82 crore in Q1 of the previous financial year.
The operating profit too came down to Rs 22.3 crore from Rs 141.7 crore. The sales revenue totalled Rs 730 crore for the quarter ended June 2019 compared to Rs 1,160 crore in the quarter ending June 2018.
The order bookings were Rs 420 crore compared to Rs 610 crore in the quarter ending June last year.
"The dip in the financial numbers of the first quarter of 2019-20 is largely driven by the tough market conditions across the power sector," said Managing Director Sunil Wadhwa.
"However, we are confident that the new reforms that are being introduced by the government to revive the sector are in the positive direction. Meanwhile, we will continue to focus on improving the underlying performance of our businesses to create sustainable, long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders," he said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the company announced the appointment of Vishal Wanchoo as Chairman of the board of directors, replacing Stephane Cai who retired by rotation. As President and CEO for GE India and South Asia, Wanchoo is responsible for all of GE's operations in the region.
With over 100 years of presence in India, GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business with a product portfolio ranging from medium voltage to ultra-high voltage (1,200 kV) for power generation, transmission and distribution, industry and infrastructure markets.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:53 IST

Significant changes to EB-5 Program announced: Minimum TEA...

New Delhi [India] July 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a final rule on July 24 that will bring significant regulatory changes to the popular EB-5 Immigrant Investor program.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:46 IST

IDBI Bank ramps up Talent Building Program with Manipal Global...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 26(ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Global Academy of BFSI (MGABFSI) and IDBI Bank Ltd have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding for further period of two years to enroll the students for one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) programme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:10 IST

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 profit down 9 pc y-o-y to Rs 185 crore

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Jubilant Life Sciences said on Friday its profit after tax edged 9 per cent lower at Rs 185 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:36 IST

Nifty ends below 11,285, Yes Bank gains 9 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Friday, breaking the six consecutive day fall despite weak global cues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:20 IST

Bajaj Auto Q1 revenue up 4 pc to Rs 7,756 crore, profit rises marginally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Two-and-three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto on Friday reported 3.9 per cent increase in its revenue from operations to Rs 7,756 crore during the first fiscal quarter despite tepid volume growth of 2 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:25 IST

Maruti Suzuki reports 53 pc decline in Q1 profit at Rs 1,376 crore

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki on Friday reported nearly 53 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit of Rs 1,376.8 crore during April to June quarter as compared to Rs 2,015.1 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:57 IST

PNB reports surprise profit of Rs 1,019 crore for June quarter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,018.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1 FY20) despite a marginal rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) against a net loss of Rs 940 crore in a year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:56 IST

PVR's net profit plunges to Rs 16 crore due to rising expenses

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Multiplex cinema operator PVR Limited's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 16.18 crore on revenue of Rs 880.39 crore in the April to June quarter over Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:08 IST

Vedanta unwinds Cairn India's structured investment with gains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Vedanta Ltd's overseas subsidiary Cairn India Holdings Limited (CIHL) and Volcan Investments Limited have agreed to unwind entirely the structured investment entered between them ahead of the originally envisaged schedule.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:54 IST

Candor TechSpace organises Workspace Efficiency Summit on Indoor...

New Delhi [India] July 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Candor TechSpace, the leading provider of IT/ITES office spaces, held a Workspace Efficiency Summit on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) at Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:47 IST

Superfruit Cranberry - Your monsoon saviour

New Delhi [India] July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cranberries are the underrated stars of the berry family. In fact, they are often referred to as 'Super Foods' for its high nutritional contents and extremely low-calorie count - 25 calories per cup!

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:15 IST

Biocon Q1 net profit gallops 72 pc to Rs 206 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Biopharmaceutical major Biocon has reported 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 206 crore during the quarter ended June 30 as opposed to Rs 120 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Read More
iocl