GE T&D India wins Rs 90-cr order to upgrade West Bengal grid

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): GE T&D India said on Wednesday that it received a grid upgradation order from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company (WBSETCL) that will address the growing energy demand of the state and provide the utility with latest transmission infrastructure.

The order worth Rs 90 crore includes the construction of three new 132/33 kilovolt substations using GE's gas-insulated switchgear technology in Ramnagar, Manbazaar and Birlapur. It also includes an extension of three existing substations at Hurand, Sirakole and Indus by adding two bays each.

With over 11 gigawatts of generation capacity, West Bengal is working towards improving the availability, reliability and quality of power supply while minimising transmission and distribution losses.

"With over 50 per cent of India's power managed on GE's grid technologies, we are helping to meet the needs of the country's electricity consumers including in West Bengal," said Sunil Wadhwa, Managing Director of GE T&D India.

"The new substations will help the state achieve its objective to provide reliable power for all households 24x7," he said in a statement.

GE has already completed projects worth Rs 750 crore over the last few years in partnership with the state's transmission and distribution utilities such as WBSETCL, Damodar Valley Corporation and Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation.

It is executing projects worth Rs 250 crore to upgrade the state's grid infrastructure. Some of the key ongoing projects include gas-insulated substations at Burdwan and Salt Lake. (ANI)

