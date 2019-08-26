Gear up to be bowled over with India Next Master Kids

New Delhi [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): A talent show that boasts to be unlike its predecessors is currently having auditions all over India.

Drishti Entertainers is organizing the very first season of India Next Master Kids, to be telecast on an Indian National Satellite Channel early next year.

Manish Kathuria is the founder and Chairman of the India Next Master Kids and Drishti Entertainers Company. The company Director is Dhiraj Vig. Babla Kathuria is an internationally renowned Fashion Choreographer and Actor.

According to Babla Kathuria, the very essence of the show is to promote the known or hidden talent of kids from ages of 6 months to 14 years.

"Unlike other shows, we have 5 categories for kids to showcase their talent. Namely, singing, acting, modelling, dancing and photogenic faces. We have auditioned in 27 cities till now and the response is overwhelming," said Babla Kathuria.

The jury members of ongoing auditions are Babla Kathuria, Manish Kathuria, Dhiraj Vig, Mrs Beauty Vig (Mrs India 2018), Bradd (Singer and Actor, TV actor Deep Jaitley, official photographer Ankit Tuli (Renowned from Canada), Abbass Ashraf (Mr Asia 2019), Femina Miss India Miss Style Diva Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Auditions are being held in 67 cities and the show aims to discover talent from different cities and help them reach Bollywood and fulfil their dreams.

The anchor for India Next Master Kids, grand finale will be Aman Verma (Famous Bollywood star and Actor). The Jury Members for Grand Finale will be Babla Kathuria, Manish Kathuria, Dhiraj Vig, Mrs Beauty Vig (Mrs India 2018), Bradd (Singer and Actor, TV Actor Deep Jaitley, official photographer Ankit Tuli (Renowned from Canada), Mink Brarr (Famous Bollywood Actress and Model), Misti Mukherjee (Bollywood Actress), Nitin Goswami (TV actor), Abhishek Mallik (Famous TV actor) and many more.

The India Next Master Kids winner will receive Rs 51,000 cash prize with 5 assignments for each category. 1st runner up will get Rs 21,000 cash with 3 assignments for each category. The 2nd runner up will get Rs 11,000 cash prize.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

