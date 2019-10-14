Aneel k. Murarka on ramp with Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Navya Singh
Aneel k. Murarka on ramp with Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Navya Singh

Gender Inclusivity and 'IAMKHADI' - Ample Missiion takes the Fashion Route

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:48 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): 11th October was marked as an important day, as it witnessed two very important issues being addressed at two eminent platforms in a fashionable manner.
The first being a ramp show by the members from transgender community with Activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Trans Queen Navya Singh as the showstoppers. And the other being a fashion show commemorating 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi, with the agenda to revive Khadi as a fabric, as it is losing its value in today's race of fashion.
Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka an Industrialist and Philanthropist, is a name well known by one and all. By heart he has been working towards the Gender Inclusivity for Transgenders through his Ample Mission Foundation. It is these efforts that struck a chord and for the first time a Fashion Show presenting Trans Models on ramp wearing a beautiful Rainbow themed collection by celebrated Designer Archana Kochhar was witnessed the fashion fraternity in Mumbai. Transqueen India winner Navya Singh and Transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi were the Showstoppers and the concept and initiative both received a thunderous applause.
Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka has in the past worked together with Transgenders on several occasions and this time to celebrate 1 year of Article 377 taking another milestone step; towards inclusivity for all genders in our society, Ample Missiion happily supported the Trans Models on the Ramp.
The second show 'I AM Khadi' was designed keeping in mind the Swadeshi and hand made fabric of Khadi by Gandhi ji. All the models wore various outfits made of Khadi giving the fabric a modern rendition. Amidst several dignitaries from India and abroad were present Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with other renowned personalities like Smita Thackeray, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nisha Jamvwal, Dolly Thakore amongst others.
"Both the causes are equally important to me. We at Ample Missiion believe in gender inclusivity and that everyone should be given their due respect and place in society, and today when all these beautiful souls sashayed on the ramp wearing designer clothes and when most of them had these glitter in their eyes and confidence in their walks received a warm applause from the audience, it felt, we have arrived and the journey has begun," said Dr Murarka.
"I belong to a family of freedom fighters and I'm a true patriot, there was no other way to celebrate Gandhiji's 150th birth Anniversary rather than choosing his own Movement, which was to boycott British products and to promote Indian products. All the outfits which are portrayed are made of Khadi designed by Archana jee as Ghandhi ji himself always use to use the charkha, or spinning wheel, which is the physical embodiment and symbol of Gandhi's constructive program. It represented Swadeshi, self-sufficiency, and at the same time interdependence, because the wheel is at the centre of a network of cotton growers, carders, weavers, distributors, and users," he concluded.
