General Atomics, 3rdiTech semiconductor partnership a big boost for AtmaNirbhar Bharat campaign

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): A strategic partnership announced between American aerospace and defence major General Atomics and Indian tech startup 3rdiTech is likely to give a big boost to AtmaNirbhar Bharat campaign and Make-in-India initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government.

Last week, the two firms announced a strategic partnership to co-design and co-develop cutting-edge semiconductor technologies products.

The Indian start-up company 3rdiTech develops next-generation computer chips, integrated circuits, and other semiconductor technologies.

This is the first strategic partnership agreement for General Atomics in India. General Atomics announced in a statement that along with the Indian startup 3rdiTech, it will be co-developing state-of-the-art semiconductor products.

The timing of the announcement is significant because, in July 2022, Prime Minister Modi had made a clarion call for India to "become a chip maker from a chip taker". It seems like 3rdiTech was listening to the PM and they have responded magnificently.



Semiconductors are at the heart of all military systems - from aircrafts to missiles. Semiconductors are essential to maintaining supremacy in the battlefield. It also lies at the centre of the geopolitical battle between the US and China.

The fact that one of the world's largest defence companies has partnered with an Indian startup in this critical high technology area speaks volumes for 3rdiTech's capabilities and R&D. This marks a big win for India's nascent Semiconductor Mission and the AtmaNirbhar initiative.

3rdiTech is India's first and only company making chips for imaging and laser applications. Working closely with the Indian Air Force, it was the winner of the Indian Ministry of Defence's flagship iDEX programme. It works with all the branches of the Indian Military and has also won contracts and awards from various branches of the US military.

3rdiTech's founding team was trained in Europe and US at some of the world's best research centres on semiconductors. All of them moved back to India with the vision of building from India for the world. This truly marks an exceptional case study in reverse brain gain.

Using its proprietary chips with 100 per cent Indian intellectual property, 3rdiTech is active in building mission-critical products for the Military such as a truly indigenous high-resolution Electro Optical / Infrared (EO/IR) camera PODs for reconnaissance from aircraft, low light and short wave infrared sensors for weapon sights and laser range finders for precision targeting.

Historically, India has relied on foreign OEM's for such technologies and systems. 3rdiTech represents a break away from the past under Modi's new self-reliant India.

General Atomics builds some of the world's most sophisticated Unmanned Autonomous Systems (UAS) for both recognisance and offensive attacks. Its flagship product includes the MQ9-Reaper which is a high-altitude drone flying at about 50,000 feet is used by militaries around the world. Currently, the Indian Navy has also been using GA's Seaguardian for surveillance of the Indian Ocean. GA is also active in the nuclear energy business. (ANI)

