GE shares fell by 11 per cent to 8.01 dollars on Thursday
GE shares fell by 11 per cent to 8.01 dollars on Thursday

General Electric a bigger fraud than Enron, alleges report

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:02 IST

New York [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): A whistleblower has accused General Electric (GE) of using accounting tricks to mask the extent of its financial problems and called it a bigger fraud than Enron.
Harry Markopolos, who is famous for blowing the whistle on Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme in 2008, said in a report released on Thursday (local time) that GE was hiding nearly 40 billion dollars of losses in its insurance business. He said this is the largest case of accounting fraud he and his team have investigated.
"In fact, GE's 38 billion dollars in accounting fraud amounts to over 40 per cent of GE's market capitalisation, making it far more serious than either the Enron or WorldCom accounting frauds," Markopolos wrote in the report, referring to the scandals that eventually helped bankrupt energy giant Enron in 2001 and long-distance telco WorldCom in 2002.
GE shares fell 11 per cent, to 8.01 dollars on Thursday. The stock traded near 12 dollars a year ago and 30 dollars at the start of 2017.
Markopolos made several comparisons to Enron in his report and also on a new website with the URL www.gefraud.com. He accused GE of using what he dubbed the GEnron' playbook.
Researchers who reviewed GE's financial statements from 2002 to 2018 alleged that the company does not have enough cash to cover the claims on long-term care policies, which help people pay for nursing homes and assisted the living.
The report says GE reported earnings when policyholders were young and not filing insurance claims, but then miscalculated how much it would have to spend to issue those benefits. GE does not have adequate reserves to cover the liabilities on its long-term care business, even though it boosted those reserves by 15 billion dollars last year, according to the research.
GE strongly denied Markopolos' allegations.
"The claims made by Markopolos are meritless," GE said in a statement adding that it "has never met, spoken to or had contact with Markopolos, and we are extremely disappointed that an individual with no direct knowledge of GE would choose to make such serious and unsubstantiated claims."
Co-founded by Thomas Edison in the late 19th century, GE evolved into an iconic American company with a track record of innovation. Over time, its reach expanded across a range of industries, with products including home appliances, medical devices and the airplanes.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:15 IST

Recovering Sudanese markets helps Kilitch Drugs improve...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd., a Mumbai based company engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs and formulations has reported a net profit at Rs 0.90 crores and net sales at Rs 11.98 crores, which is a decent perf

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:13 IST

INDOWUD - India's first environment-friendly alternative to...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The city-based Milam Sales Enterprises Private Limited, a leading trader of carpentry materials, and INDOWUD Polymers Private Limited, an innovative panel products manufacturer, have launched INDOWUD, a Natural Fibre Composite (NFC) board in Chenn

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:41 IST

Protect your expensive footwear with shoes Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): If you are someone who likes to invest in shoes, your shoe collection is sure to cost you a pretty penny. A pair of shoes that features superior design, as is often found in sport's shoes, can be quite expensive.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:31 IST

CanAm's industry-leading EB-5 track record once again audited by PKF

New Delhi [India] August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CanAm Enterprises is pleased to announce that its stellar track record of achieving positive results for EB-5 investors has been audited by the global accounting firm PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP (PKF) which certified the company facilitated an aggrega

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:01 IST

Deepak Fertilisers reports substantial fall in Q1 revenue, profit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPC) has reported that its consolidated revenue during the April to June quarter almost halved to Rs 1,122 crore from Rs 2,226 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:07 IST

Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore through QIP route

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Yes Bank said on Friday it has raised Rs 1,930 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route which opened on August 8 and closed on August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:47 IST

Moody's downgrades Indiabulls Housing Finance ratings with...

Singapore, Aug 16 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Indiabulls Housing Finance's long-term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:19 IST

Equity indices in negative zone, Indiabulls Housing Finance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Friday led by a drop in IT and metal stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:49 IST

Wholesale inflation in July dips to 1.08 pc from 2.02 pc

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): India's annual rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), has dipped to 1.08 per cent (provisional) for July 2019 (over July 2018) as compared to 2.02 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 5.27 per cent during the corresponding mont

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:13 IST

India's overall exports in April-June pegged at US $ 181.47...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): India's overall exports -- merchandise and services combined -- in April-July 2019-20 are estimated to be US $ 181.47 billion, exhibiting a growth of 3.13 per cent over the last corresponding period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:21 IST

Embassy and Cerner join with corporate and NGOs to implement...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer and Cerner Corporation, a global health platform and innovation company, have created a consortium of corporates and NGOs to enhance the health and hygiene conditions of 62 Government

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:20 IST

Kalpataru launches luxury tower 'Camellia' at Kalpataru...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kalpataru, India's leading premium and luxury real estate developer, announced the launch of new luxury tower 'Camellia' amidst the existing 5.4 acre project Kalpataru Paramount, located close to Kapurbawdi, Thane (W).

Read More
iocl