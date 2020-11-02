Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 109.11 points and Nifty down by 28.40 points.
At 9:17 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 109.11 points or 0.28 per cent at 39,880.38 while the Nifty 50 declined by 28.40 points or 0.24 per cent at 11,642. (ANI)
Equity indices open in the red, Sensex dips by 109 points
ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2020 09:47 IST
