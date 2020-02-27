Gera Developments launches new version of mobile app for superior customer experience

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 27 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Gera Developments Private Limited, pioneers of real estate and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, launched the newest version of the 'GeraWorld® App' - a mobile application designed to connect the developer and the customer.

The technology solution created by Gera Developments Private Limited is aligned with its objective of offering convenience, hassle-free interaction, transparency and enhanced experience to its customers.

GeraWorld® App is a technology solution built on the idea of strengthening the service delivery process after duly considering the ease that enables customers to access the desired information at just a tap. Through this, property owners would be able to seek, access, and record details pertaining to their purchase be it payments, documents, and even project progress, on the go.

The platform will also enable resolving queries, raising requests or posting feedback based on individual experiences. GeraWorld® is feature-packed with a range of key functionalities that the property owners would need after making a purchase up-to the five year warranty period.

Not only this, the app will also facilitate greater transparency along with the option of tracking issues, thereby enhancing customer experience and convenience at one go. Through the means of its thoughtful features and easy-to-use interface, browsing has been made simpler, faster, and enjoyable.

The integration with the company's ERP system will provide customers real-time information at a simple touch of a button, making it one-of-its-kind in the segment of real estate. GeraWorld® App for this, has for two years in a row, won the Innovation of the Year Award at the Proptech Summit & Awards.

Gera Developments has a notable reputation in regard to bringing the highest level of customer-oriented services. The features of the app in the pre-possession phase involve providing updates and information, access to documents like agreements, project approval, financial data, and allotments, and payment-related transparency in terms of outstanding balances, receipts, purchases made and invoices.

One of the app's unique features is Instant payment notifications and receipts - customers can access receipts and download them instantly on making a payment. To add to this, the app will also allow customers to check project progress, track requests, refer a friend, initiate virtual chats, escalate concerns, or make exclusive requests.

"A mobile application or unified technology platform that connects the developer and customers is relatively rare to find in the real estate sector. We uphold the value of customer first, hence understand that the sensitivity of time for most, has led to the expectation of attaining every service at a tap. The GeraWorld® App is designed to do just that," said Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments, while speaking about the GeraWorld® App.

"With the app, our endeavour was to reimagine the service delivery process and convert a paper-pen process to one where updates are available instantly via a technology platform. While the features of the app have been conceptualized with the customer journey and the unique stage-related needs in view, the app as a whole delivers not just unmatched speed but also transparency that the real estate buyer seeks," he said.

"We are confident that a platform like the GeraWorld® App will go a long way in making the customer journey with the brand a delightful one," he further added.

The post-possession features that are currently being updated will further ease out the process of enabling users to raise and manage warranty as well as place common area maintenance related requests to the concerned teams at Gera Developments.

The app will also help customers manage ChildCentric® Homes academy batch bookings, which, without a technology intervention, would be cumbersome.

The GeraWorld® App is available on Android and Apple iOS platforms and registered customers can use the app on downloading it by requesting a search for Gera's World of Joy.

This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)