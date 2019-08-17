Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Get a credit-linked subsidy on your Home Loan with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:07 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or PMAY, a well-known government housing scheme, was initially instated to serve Indian homebuyers with limited financial means. However, owing to the positive response that the scheme attracted, reforms were made and it was extended to all sections of society.
One of the most important ways you can benefit from PMAY is by availing a subsidy on your home loan interest rate. You can get this based on your income and other eligibility criteria.
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited is offering convenient and affordable Home Loans which are designed to fulfil all your mortgage financing needs. Here's all about the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) and how you can make use of it.
What is the Home Loan Subsidy Scheme?
As per the guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the government has tied-up with a list of reputable financial institutions. These partner lenders sanction home loans and allow you to claim subsidy if you qualify for CLSS. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is one of the most reputed lenders, offering a Home Loan of up to Rs 3.5 crore coupled with PMAY benefits based on your eligibility criteria to prospective homeowners.
When you choose Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, not only can you avail of a low-interest top-up loan, but you can also enjoy the property search assistance Flexi-loan facility, doorstep document pickup and more! As an eligible beneficiary for this scheme, you can claim interest subsidy of up to 6.5 per cent on your home loan interest based on your eligibility criteria and maximize your savings.
Qualifying for the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme
You qualify for the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme offered by PMAY based on certain parameters. To get started, take a look at the category your annual household income puts you in.
* EWS: Your household income in a year should be below Rs 3 lakh
* LIG: Your household income in a year should be within Rs 3-6 lakh
* MIG 1: Your household income in a year should be within Rs 6-12 lakh
* MIG 2: Your household income in a year should be within Rs 12-18 lakh
Based on your income, here's the subsidy that you can enjoy:
* You can get a credit-linked subsidy of 4 per cent for loans up to Rs 9 lakh if you belong to MIG 1 category
* You can get a credit-linked subsidy of 3 per cent for loans up to Rs 12 lakh if you belong to MIG 2 category
* You can get a credit-linked subsidy of 6.5 per cent for loans up to Rs 6 lakh if you belong to EWS or LIG category
How does CLSS work?
Once a lender like Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) sanctions a loan under PMAY, you are eligible to claim a subsidy for up to 20 years. This period can extend up to 30 years, provided your age at the end of the tenor is less than 70 years based on your eligibility criteria. Here is an example to show how CLSS works in the case of PMAY.
Suppose you take a home loan of Rs 9 lakh and fall under the EWS category. Then, basis your eligibility for CLSS, you can claim a 6.5 per cent subsidy on only Rs 6 lakh based on your eligibility criteria. So, during repayment of the loan, you pay normal EMIs on Rs 3 lakh and enjoy subsidy for the remaining Rs 6 lakh. You can use the PMAY eligibility calculator to know the amount of subsidy on your loan in advance, which in this case will amount to Rs 2,67,280.
Apart from the subsidy, PMAY also has other goals, such as promoting the use of eco-friendly building material, encouraging home-ownership for women belonging to the LIG/EWS and rural segments and making ground floor accommodation for the senior citizens compulsory.
Knowing everything about the scheme in advance will help you become a homeowner with greater ease. So, keep these points in mind and start your journey of buying a home today. Before you apply, check your pre-approved home loan offer for instant approval and accelerated disbursal!
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:48 IST

BBG Charitable Trust believes in the Right to Education for...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Women and girls have proved their mettle everywhere in the world and, it happened only because of the right kind of opportunities and resources. On the other side, in our country, the majority of girls lack the facility of education, even though

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:39 IST

Coffee Day Group to clear all due debt of Rs 4,970 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said on Saturday that total debt of the Coffee Day Group stands at Rs 4,970 crore and all obligations to the lenders will be honoured.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:56 IST

Mahindra inaugurates first automotive assembly plant in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 17 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Saturday expanded its global footprint with the inauguration of a local automotive assembly plant at Welipenna near Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:05 IST

TVS Motor Singapore invests $3.2 million in Predictronics Corp

Singapore, Aug 17 (ANI): TVS Motor Singapore Pte Ltd said on Saturday it has signed definitive agreements to invest 3.2 million dollars (about Rs 22.7 crore) in Predictronics Corporation, a US-based company headquartered in Ohio which specialises in providing end-to-end predictive maintenance analytic

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:59 IST

Sun Pharma inks deal with China Medical Systems to commercialise...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Sun Pharma has entered into an exclusive licencing agreement with China Medical System Holdings (CMSH) to develop and commercialise seven generic products in Mainland China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:59 IST

AICTE recognises 'Care for Society' initiative of GBS as a 'Best...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Globsyn Business School's (GBS) 'Care for Society' initiative has been recognized by AICTE as a 'Best Practices' nationally, by approved institutions in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:48 IST

Launch of a Public Service announcement CD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): 'Ushaar Users vs Sagalakala Poochandi' - a music video educating people about being cautious and being safe online was launched today - the 16th August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:45 IST

Sowparnika launches 'Spandan', a positive homes project in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a leading real estate player from South India, introduces 'Spandan' under 'Positive Homes', a unique proposition designed and developed based on the demands of new age customers. Positive Homes pro

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:44 IST

Bollywood celebrity launches 'Shilpi Gupta Couture' Atelier in...

New Delhi [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Shilpi Gupta, a pioneering member of the education industry and the Founder and Creative Director of Shilpi Gupta Couture, launched her flagship atelier with Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in the fashion hub of the capital, Defence Colony New Delhi

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:42 IST

Manage your large medical bills with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 16(ANI/BusinessWire India): With increasing cases of general health disorders and lifestyle illnesses reported each day, the Indian healthcare industry is estimated to reach $372 billion by 2022, according to a recent study by the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:41 IST

Zee Learn Q1FY20 Consolidated Total Topline Rs 166.2 Cr; EBITDA...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 16(ANI/BusinessWire India): Zee Learn Limited, India's leading Education Company and India's Most Trusted Diversified Education Brand, today reported its Standalone and Consolidated Q1FY20 financial results.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:40 IST

Fisixworld is changing the Future of Gadget Repair Industry

New Delhi [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Fisixworld has brought a revolution in the gadget repair industry that caters to the needs of almost all strata of the society.

Read More
iocl