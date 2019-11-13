Get Bridge Money for your big purchases with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Buying your dream luxury car or a home are milestones you look forward to achieving.

In this regard, planning your finances is the first step to make your dreams come true.

As such, sizeable expenses can be difficult to manage out of pocket and therefore, you may consider taking a home loan or an auto loan. While these provide financial assistance, they do not cover the cost of the car or home in its entirety. You are required to make a down payment, which for a house is usually 10-20 per cent of the total cost. Additionally, there are other miscellaneous expenses that these loans might not cover. In order to fill in the gaps, consider availing bridge money through a personal loan, like the one offered by Bajaj Finserv.

Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, offers this collateral-free loan with flexible terms and provides you with the means to make a down payment on your big purchase.

Read on to know what makes Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan ideal:

Avail a large sanction to cover all your down payments

A Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan gives you a loan amount of up to Rs 25 lakh and you can obtain this without pledging any asset as collateral. Since there are no spending restraints on the sanction, you can use it to make down payments for various purchases, be it for appliances, a car, or even a house.

Repay the loan conveniently over a flexible tenor

When you're using a personal loan to make a down payment for a big-ticket purchase, it's important to chalk out repayment beforehand so that you do not spend beyond your means. To ensure effective planning and convenient repayment, Bajaj Finserv offers a flexible repayment tenor of up to 60 months. You can also use the handy EMI calculator to forecast your EMIs and adjust loan parameters as per your affordability.

Opt for the flexi loan facility to borrow as per your needs

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Loan facility allows you to borrow from your total sanction on the go. You can borrow in parts, as per your needs, while restricting the interest payable on the amount withdrawn only. This feature is beneficial when buying a house or a car as you may require funds for the down payment and then later for other miscellaneous expenses. Further, you have the option to pay interest-only installments for the initial part of the tenor. This helps you reduce your EMIs by up to 45 per cent and free up money for other monthly spends.

Obtain bridge money on simple eligibility terms

Time is of essence when making a purchase and to obtain money to make a down payment quickly, its best that you apply with a lender who has simple eligibility criteria. For instance, to give you access to funds easily, Bajaj Finserv offers personal loans on simple terms. You must:

* Be between 23 to 55 years of age

* Be a resident citizen in India

* Be a salaried employee working in a reputed MNC, public or private company

* Meet the monthly salary criteria depending on the city you live in

On meeting the eligibility criteria, fill an online application form and submit the basic documents to obtain the money you need to complete your dream purchase. To expedite matters and obtain bridge money swiftly, you can also check your pre-approved offer online. Doing so gives you instant access to funds through a customised loan deal.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

