Get hassle-free finance for your lifecare and wellness expenses with the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:05 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Life is full of surprises and not all of them are pleasant. Unplanned and unavoidable expenditure or running out of a calculated contingency fund is a good possibility despite tight financial planning.
Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv offers LifeCare Finance that will come to your aid in situations of medical emergencies or lifecare concerns. LifeCare Finance by Bajaj Finserv is a thoughtfully created financial solution that not only relieves you of your medical expenses but also covers modern-day lifecare driven treatments.
LifeCare Finance by Bajaj Finserv is a unique payment option that can be availed through your Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card. This digital card can be used at more than 270 Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) partner hospitals and clinical centres in cities like - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.
A single swipe of the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card allows you to pay for any required or recommended treatment at a partnered clinic with easy EMI options. In absence of the card, you can connect with the stationed Bajaj Finserv representative who will get you instant approval on submission of basic KYC documents.
The benefits of the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card go beyond the factors of timely convenience, range of treatments covered and multiple clinics and hospital associations. Some of the key highlights that regard it as one of the most optimum lifecare financial solutions are:
Flexible payment tenors
The flexible tenor is an important constituent of the customer-friendly repayment structure of the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card. You can pay off your lifecare expenses through a flexible tenor ranging from three months to 18 months suiting your financial readiness.
Conveniently pay off medical or lifecare expense through a pre-approved limit of up to Rs 4 lakh
Pay for your medical or lifecare treatments that are as expensive as Rs 4 lakh through the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card. Not only does the card give you the hassle-free EMI conversion and payment option but it also comes with a high pre-approved limit of up to Rs 4 lakh. This feature of high pre-approved limit enables you to opt for the needful lifecare treatment without any sort of financial hesitation.
Basic KYC led documentation process
The registration process is extremely convenient. The documentation is minimal and requires only a one-time submission of your basic KYC documents. No documentation will be requested for making medical payments if you already are a Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card holder.
Convenient digital access
In case your Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card is not within your reach, you can easily access it via your phone through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app.
You can walk in at any Bajaj Finserv partnered healthcare clinics to avail your Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card or simply apply for it online. This card ensures utmost customer convenience through timely payment of medical or lifecare expenditure needs.
Each feature of the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card is carefully designed with great focus on providing a hassle-free and end-to-end customer friendly experience, making it a unique and real-time financial support solution.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

