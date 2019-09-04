Get hassle-free finance for your lifecare and wellness expenses with the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:42 IST

Flipkart to launch Hindi interface for next 20 crore online customers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the introduction of Hindi interface on its platform to make it more engaging for the next 20 crore customers coming online to experience e-commerce in a more inclusive and seamless manner.