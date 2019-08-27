Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Get loan against property in just 4 days with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:27 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Over generations, residential or commercial properties have been considered as one of the safest appreciating assets. It is not unheard of, that investments have been made in properties not only with the intention of a higher return on investment but also as a safety net in times of financial emergencies.
A property can be used in case of an emergency to take a loan, whether it is a self-occupied residence or an owned commercial property, either of it can be used as a collateral to avail the Loan Against Property option.
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. (BHFL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited offers Loan Against Property to salaried and self-employed individuals. Whether you are a first-generation entrepreneur or in the consultancy business, Loan Against Property by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a tailor-made solution for you to address your financial goals or concerns.
In addition, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers the fastest disbursal for a Loan Against Property, which is 4 days. While hassle-free loan disbursal is a key highlight, the other characteristics of this loan will make it an optimum financial solution for you.
Some of the other benefits of a Loan Against Property by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited as your ultimate loan option are:
* Provision of High-Value Loans of up to Rs 1 crore for salaried individuals and Rs 3.5 crore for self-employed individuals at affordable interest rates is one of the significant features of Loan Against Property by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited.
* Flexible Tenor is another key element that adds to the convenience of one's entire Loan Against Property procedure. Tenor options ranging from 2 to 20 years for loan repayment are available for salaried people to suit their financial convenience and capacity. A flexible tenor of up to 18 years is available for the self-employed category. You can also completely prepay your loan anytime when you are financially ready that too at marginal applicable charges.
* The Easy Balance Transfer Facility enables an easy transfer of one's existing Loan Against Property to Bajaj Housing Finance Limited with minimal documentation and quick processing turnaround time. This feature allows you to enjoy competitive interest rates and other benefits that are a part of this loan.
* The Flexi Dropline Feature is another customer-friendly feature. It allows you to borrow and pay interest only on the amount of the loan that is used. Also helps you manage your finances efficiently and pay interest-only EMIs.
* The Convenient Online User Interface - Thoughtfully designed for great customer experience, Experia allows you to personally track and manage your loan anytime, anywhere.
* With other functional online add-ons like Loan Against Property Eligibility Calculator and EMI Calculator, you can conveniently apply for this loan by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited.
An individual can now easily address a range of personal and business obligations without any hassle with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property. Through an easy online procedure, the loan amount will be disbursed to your account within 4 days of approval.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:30 IST

Strides Pharma acquires manufacturing facility from US-based...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Tuesday that its step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Inc has acquired a manufacturing facility in Florida from Micelle BioPharma Inc.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:28 IST

Here's how you can benefit from Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The mounting cost of medical treatment these days could throw your funds off the gear if you don't have enough insurance cover or an emergency fund to fall back on.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:58 IST

Merck Foundation to conduct 6th edition of "Merck Africa Asia...

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany plans to conduct the 6th edition of "Merck Africa Asia Luminary" in Accra, Ghana on 29 and 30 October 2019. It will be co-chaired by Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lad

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:57 IST

Moody's cautious over Indian government measures to boost economy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Global financial consulting major Moody's said on Tuesday that recent measures announced by the Indian government to stimulate economy will provide some support to investor confidence, resulting in 6.4 per cent real GDP growth in the current fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:31 IST

Equity indices remain volatile, PSU banks gain but IT stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices swung between gains and losses during early hours on Tuesday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus to the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:04 IST

Recent Increase in Trade Focus: Australia-India Trade and Investment Expo

Mumbai/Bengaluru [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to build on the recent increase in bilateral trade and economic growth, between Australia and India - Sydney, is set to host the 4th edition of the TatXpo 2019-Australia India Trade and Investment Expo, slated for 27th to 29th August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:02 IST

Over 20k people attend Covelong Point festival 2019

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): For aficionados of Surfing, Music, and Yoga, it could have hardly got any better.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:55 IST

Schneider Electric launches a new digital ecosystem: Schneider...

New Delhi [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader of the digital transformation in energy management and automation, recently announced the launch of Schneider Electric Exchange, the world's first cross-industry open ecosystem dedicated to solving real-world sustainability and

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:13 IST

Q1 FY20 GDP growth pegged at 6 pc: FICCI Economic Outlook Survey

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): FICCI's latest Economic Outlook Survey released on Monday puts the quarterly median forecast at 6 per cent for GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:07 IST

Irshad Kamil with IPS officer Quaiser Khalid recited their poems...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Organised by Quaiser Khalid, an IPS officer, Pasbaan-e-Adab marked its 11th edition of Izhaar, the International Festival of Poetry at Nehru Centre, Mumbai, on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:08 IST

Mitsubishi Corp to invest Rs 100 crore in SastaSundar Healthbuddy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan has signed an agreement to invest Rs 100 crore in SastaSundar Healthbuddy, a digital healthcare platform with a mission to provide consistent access to affordable healthcare in a convenient manner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:25 IST

Merck Foundation in partnership with First Lady of Malawi...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Malawi, H.E. Prof Gertrude Mutharika together with Ministry of Education and Ministry of Information launched an inspiring children story

Read More
iocl