Get ready to go on a complete laughter riot this Diwali with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ever since the first look of the movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari came out, it had caused quite a stir. Today the makers have dropped the trailer of the movie and it is taking the internet by the storm.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari boasts of a fabulous ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie is directed by Abhishek Sharma an ode to the good old 90s, it is a complete family entertainer with amazing performances, great comedy, and melodious music.

"This film captures the innocence of bygone times. There is a certain simplicity in the tone we have used which we hope to remind people of the movies of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but we have consciously ensured to not tread into slapstick humour. It's a take on the great Indian wedding 'milestone' where the whole family participated and ends up in hilarious situations," said Sharma about his passion project.

The trailer gives a glimpse of how hilarious the movie is going to be.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is produced by Zee Studios and will be releasing this Diwali.

