Get set for Ballebaazi's Gadget Week with Yuvraj Singh at the Abu Dhabi T10 League

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 ANI/BusinessWire India): Yuvraj Singh, India's World Cup hero is all set for his grand comeback at the Abu Dhabi T10 league which will be held from 15th to 24th November in Abu Dhabi.

BalleBaazi.com's brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh will represent the Maratha Arabians team in the tournament.

On the sidelines of this exhilarating format, India's leading online fantasy gaming platform 'BalleBaazi.com' will launch 'Gadget Week' from 15th to 24th November. The gadgets up for grabs include iPads, Sony speakers, Samsung smartphones and much more.

Users will stand a chance to win one such gadget daily by taking part in the special league running for the duration of the tournament. The prize will go to the top-performing player each day.

To entice greater participation, users who have gained bonus money through deposit codes will be able to use 100per cent of the same during the league, meaning they can essentially play for free. Deposit codes will be live for the duration of the tournament.

"Cricket fans are always excited to see Yuvraj play and with Abu Dhabi T10 league, we will get another chance to watch the legendary cricketer in action again. To add to the thrill, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Gadget Week, which will enhance the experience for fantasy sports users and cricket fans alike. We look forward to your participation in this innovative new league format," said Saurabh Chopra, CEO of BalleBaazi.com

Recently, BalleBaazi.com added another feature to delight fans of fantasy cricket and fantasy sports. It has enabled users to withdraw winnings as low as Rs 10 with the newly updated Paytm cash-out feature. The brand is one of the few fantasy platforms to introduce such a payment innovation in the industry.

