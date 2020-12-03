Get up to 6.85 percent by investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): During recent months, the Reserve Bank of India has reduced the repo rate on multiple occasions, which resulted in banks lowering their interest rate on fixed deposit. With the upcoming Monetary Policy Meeting announcements on December 4, 2020, financiers are anticipating several policy changes.

Repo rate changes are one of the most pressing concerns, as the repo rates are very low at present. These have also affected deposit rates, as on an average, most public, private and foreign banks are offering investors interest rates ranging between 2.3 per cent to 6 per cent per annum on fixed deposit.

This becomes a cause of concern for risk-averse investors who rely heavily on bank deposits for their expenses and fulfilment of financial goals. Those looking for alternative investment options with not much risk involved can consider investing in a company FD post due diligence and risk assessment. Companies like Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group offers fixed deposits with a rate of interest up to 6.85 per cent.

Bajaj Finance online FD offers investors a hassle-free experience with its end-to-end paperless online application process. Investors can now book an FD from the comfort of their homes without having to visit a branch or get involved in a time-consuming documentation process. Also, investors below 60 years of age, who book an FD via the online mode, benefit from an additional 0.10 per cent interest rate.

Below is a comprehensive analysis of the interest offered by Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for a 36-month tenure.



Currently, these rates are among the best available in the market. Besides, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits are backed by the highest safety ratings. There are no risks involved in booking a Bajaj Finance FD. They have an FAAA (stable) rating by CRISIL and MAAA (stable) rating by ICRA indicating safe and guaranteed returns on investments with the company. Investors can also use the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Calculator to determine returns on their deposits, even before they decide on investing in the company.

Besides this, the company is also offering a host of other benefits. Investors can invest in the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) offered by the company. One can invest as little as Rs 5000 per month to grow their wealth and save over time with SDP. Each investment is treated as a new deposit and investors enjoy the prevailing high-interest rate on every deposit made.

While selecting the Systematic Deposit Plan scheme, investors can choose from two options on how they would prefer receiving their interest payouts:



* Monthly maturity scheme: With this scheme, investors can invest via 6 to 48 deposits, each maturing after a fixed tenure. Here, investors can receive payouts monthly after maturity of every deposit.

* Single maturity scheme: By selecting this scheme, investors get their payouts on a single day. The maturity and tenure of all the deposits are accordingly adjusted to ensure the payout happens on a particular date.

The NBFC is also offering investors other benefits like:

* Auto-renewal facility: To help them to continue investing for longer tenures without manual intervention

* Multi-deposit facility: This offers convenience to investors and allows them to open several FDs with a single cheque

* Loan against FD: In case of any financial emergency, investors can avail a loan against their FD without breaking it, thereby benefiting by continuing to earn and at the same time get liquidity to attend to their financial crisis.

Thus, for risk-averse investors looking for high and guaranteed gains on their investments, booking a Bajaj Finance FD is a top choice. Click here to book an online FD with the company today and avail FD interest rates up to 6.85 per cent.

