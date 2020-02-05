'GetToWork', ride-hailing app by MoveInSync now operational across Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Transforming corporate mobility in India, MoveInSync, India's largest office commute platform today announced the extension of its ride-hailing service GetToWork to tech parks across the city as well as key commercial areas in Koramangala, HSR Layout and Indiranagar.

With this ride-hailing app, MoveInSync is addressing the need for reliable and safe commute for office-goers who do not have company-arranged transport. 'GetToWork' aims to transform daily office commute into a simple, reliable and hassle-free affair by removing the daily anxieties of ride scheduling, surge-pricing and cancellations.

The app-based service utilises a subscription model wherein employees can sign up on the platform and avail pre-paid packages as per their need. Users can schedule rides on the GetToWork app much ahead in time and be assured of guaranteed cab availability.

The service does not follow surge-pricing, and at a charge of Rs 12 per km, the pricing of GetToWork is lower than that of commuting in an auto. Taking into account the need for round the clock assistance for all riders, there is a real-time, dedicated helpdesk that riders can call to have their issues addressed.

To ensure that riders have a safe and convenient commuting experience, MoveInSync has built a real-time operations dashboard to monitor and stay connected with all the drivers on duty.

This is supported by automatic IVR (Interactive Voice Response) calls which are made to the driver in case of issues and to ensure that the trips start on time. There is also a security dashboard in place, where the security command centre monitors all cabs in real-time and intelligently identifies any risk such as unscheduled stoppage or overspeeding.

GetToWork also supports number masking and call recordings for all calls between drivers, the helpdesk and riders, ensuring auditability and quality control of all conversations.

"We have over ten years of experience in building technology and operations solutions for the efficient management of employee commute through our corporate offerings," said Deepesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, MoveInSync, while commenting on the announcement.

"Our ride sharing algorithms are helping over three lakh employees commute to their office every day. By launching the Bengaluru-wide operations of GetToWork, we are taking an important step towards our goal of solving the office commute problem for all office-goers," added Agarwal.

The pilot launch of GetToWork took place in March 2019, to provide employees travelling to tech parks an end-to-end commute service. The popularity of the service among customers, especially women who continued to use the service due to its advantages of safety and reliability, encouraged MoveInSync to introduce operations in tech parks across the city.

The service already clocks an average of 1000 rides per day and has on-boarded over 1000 active users who work at Adobe, Oracle, Flipkart, Swiggy and other offices operating out of Embassy Tech Village, Prestige Tech Park, and Cessna Business Centre.

"We have followed an experimentation-based approach to ensure seamless user-experience on the GetToWork app. We have identified user behaviour, in terms of how riders book and track rides, and what kind of subscriptions are best fit," said Akash Maheshwari, Co-founder and CTO, MoveInSync, while commenting on the announcement.

"We use our time-proven algorithms to club riders in routes which ensures minimum travel time with minimum detours. We are improving on these algorithms and using machine learning to dissect the data which will help us in providing the best services to our users," added Maheshwari.

Besides the health risks arising from vehicle emissions, urban congestion leads to an increase in travel time and loss of productivity for employees. In a study conducted by MoveInSync, it was found that Indians spend 7 per cent of their day in commute.

Additionally, three in four Indian employees believe that commute time is an important criterion while taking up a new job, according to a report by global recruitment specialist Michael Page.

MoveInSync, with its patented routing technology, security features and affordable pricing options, expects a reduction in traffic congestion as well as travel time arising from the growing adoption of GetToWork.

The company is also working on expanding the service to other cities, with the launch in Hyderabad expected to take place in September this year, followed by Delhi NCR and Chennai.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

