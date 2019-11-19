Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of GIA India and Middle East presenting replicas of famous diamonds to Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Director General of CSMVS.
GIA India donates replicas of famous diamonds to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Vastu Sangrahalaya

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:15 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GIA India is gifting replicas of famous diamonds to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai, for the museum's new jewellery gallery.
The replicas were presented to Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Director General of CSMVS, by Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of GIA India and Middle East, on November 7. Usha Balakrishnan the consultant co-curator for the jewellery gallery was also present at the ceremony
Replicas of 16 diamonds - several of them said to have origins in the Golconda mines - will be donated to the Museum by GIA India.
Nine replicas of famous diamonds including the Koh-i-noor, Hope, Beau Sancy, Black Orlov, Dresden Green, Nassak, Regent, Sancy and Wittelsbach-Graff have been presented to the Museum, with more replicas to be donated later in the year.
The replicas will form part of the section on Golconda within CSMVS, and help educate and enthrall visitors about the contribution of India to the world of gemstones. The diamond replicas will be open for public viewing from next year onwards.

"Diamonds have been recorded in India since fourth century BCE. Traditionally, diamonds have been adorned by royalty and over centuries, some of these diamonds became highly coveted," said Bhatt.
"GIA, the foremost authority in gemology, has examined several of the world's most notable diamonds, replicas of which are now being gifted to the Museum. Everyone will get to see these spectacular gemstone replicas and we are happy to showcase replicas of these famous diamonds to a larger audience," she added.
"Jewellery is one of the most compelling aspects of India's cultural heritage. The confluence of various cultures in its history has influenced jewellery design & craftsmanship. For centuries, India supplied the world with diamonds and the most fabulous diamonds from Golconda have been immortalised in history," said Balakrishnan.
It's an honour to bring all of this to the new jewellery gallery at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj VastuSangrahalaya. The jewellery gallery would be incomplete without India's legendary Golconda diamonds, and I'm thankful that GIA India is donating replicas of some famous diamonds from the region. I believe this section and the gallery will definitely attract a large number of visitors from India and around the world as it showcases and provides education on the story of Indian jewellery and beauty of adornment," she added.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, is a premier museum and cultural institution of India. It is a not-for-profit organization opened to the public in 1922 and is governed by a Board of Trustees.
Designed by George Wittet, a British architect in 1909, the museum building is a Grade I Heritage Structure and is a fine example of the Indo Saracenic style of architecture. The Museum houses a 70,000-strong multicultural collection of artifacts from Asia and Europe.
The Museum is a part of the recently declared The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai UNESCO World Heritage Site.
