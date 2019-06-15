Gift a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to your father on Father's Day

Bajaj Finserv
Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 15 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): With Father's Day around the corner, which is to be celebrated on June 16, it's the best time for you to honour the person who has worked tirelessly to secure your dreams and aspirations. Father's Day is no more about gifting trinkets and mementos, but expressing your love and concern for your father by invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for him.
As an outstanding investment that has garnered the trust of more than 1.45 customers, here's what makes a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit an ideal gift for your father:
Bajaj Finance's FD is a top choice for senior citizens
With close to 61,000 senior citizens FDs and a book size of over Rs 3,300 crore, Bajaj Finance meets the financial needs of a large number of retired investors. Here, you get interest rates as high as 8.95 per cent for FDs taken for at least a 3-year tenor with payouts at maturity. Further, you get a 0.10 per cent interest rate boost on FD renewals.
Investors enjoy the highest level of credit ratings here
Bajaj Finance offers generous returns without compromising on risks. It carries ICRA's MAAA and CRISIL's FAAA ratings. These ratings, being the highest in their respective categories, ensure a stable investment environment and timely interest payouts.
Finances grow reliably and you get 53 per cent returns on investment
When you invest for a lengthy tenor you not only get higher interest rates but also earn interest on interest over a longer period of time. This allows your money to grow at an accelerated rate. Here are the returns you get when investing for 5 years.

Your father can choose to get regular returns from this FD
The Senior Citizen FD can be a source of regular income should your father need assistance in meeting his monthly expenses. For example, for the abovementioned investment of Rs 5 lakh made for a 5-year tenor you get the following interest payouts:

Having considered the benefits of this FD go ahead and make an investment. It does not take much to set up this unique Father's Day gift too. All you need to do is fill out a short online form and a Bajaj Finance representative will get in touch with you and help you begin the investment.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:24 IST

