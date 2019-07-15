Gifts World Expo
Gifts World Expo

Gifting Industry in India on the rise, Gifts World Expo offers Perfect Platform

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:15 IST

New Delhi [India] July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Defining gifting trends from more than a decade, the Gifts World Expo is back in a refreshing new avatar with more products, better range and highly diversified segments.
The Show is set to be held from July 26-28, 2019 in New Delhi, and will open an ocean of opportunities for visitors, who will get a chance to choose from an unparalleled range of gifting and promotional solutions.
Today, gifting has become an integral part of our lives as it is a way to express love, appreciation and joy. It has emerged as a tool of expression in both personal and professional settings. With a rise in disposable incomes and personal aspirations, the gifting industry in India is growing by leaps and bounds. With its huge population, India is expected to emerge as one of the strongest contributors to the global gifting industry. It clearly indicates the endless possibilities that this industry offers for various stakeholders.
In such a promising scenario, Gifts World Expo acts as a destination like no other for gifting industry stakeholders as they get to experience and explore an incredible mix of brands and products that can prove to be a game-changer for their businesses in the long run.
The show, now in its 17th year, is backed by the expertise of exhibition industry leaders, MEX Exhibitions pvt ltd.
The impeccable record of the show owes it to the participation of some of the leading and well-known companies and brands, which congregate here to put forth their gifting solutions.
This year, the show is being sponsored by GoodEase Retail Pvt Ltd, a rapidly emerging online retail network that deals in 100 per cent imported goods. Some of India's leading brands are going to participate in the event including Ambrane, Moda, Swiss Military, Swayam, Jindal Industries, Arvind Mafatlal Group, Bellagio, Portronics, Baltra, Saregama, Choco Swiss, Zebronics, Kutchina, Ubon, Spykar, Goodwyn, Ferns N Petals, Pinnacle Enterprises (Benetton), Mafatlal Industries, Victoria Cross, Luxury Personified, Toreto, Song of India, amongst several others.
"We have come a long way from where we started. The phenomenal response received by Gifts World Expo year-on-year says a lot about our journey. The numbers of exhibitors have gone up considerably, and we have managed to rope in some of the most well-known names in the gifting fraternity. There is a lot to look forward to for visitors and buyers in the upcoming edition of Gifts World Expo as we have brought in a lot of new additions and innovative concepts this time. Bigger and Better is our mantra this time", said Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd.
"Gifts World Expo is one of the few exhibitions that have consistently lived up to the expectations of both exhibitors and visitors. Our success can be attributed to the hard work and perseverance of our team that works diligently in order to make it one of the most popular shows in India", said Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd.
This year, 1000 brands will be showcasing around 10,000 products at the comprehensive show. There will be nine exclusive segments under one roof, each targeting a segregated audience so that a visitor or a buyer is able to explore what they need within the diversified gifting and promotional solutions industry.
The show will have three major focus areas, namely, Corporate Gifting, Celebration Gifting and Festive Gifting. These focus areas will feature nine major segments - Home Decor and Handicrafts, Houseware and Furnishings, Awards and Rewards, Gourmet Hampers, Office Supplies and Stationery, Gold and Silver Gifts, Corporate Gifts and Premiums, Electronic Appliances and Gadgets and Custom Branding Machinery.
In the upcoming edition of the Gifts World Expo, there is a new addition in the form of a unique 'Buyer Program' - a business matching platform that enables eligible buyers an opportunity to meet with relevant exhibitors at the Show through one-on-one meetings. It would give a chance to the buyers to interact with local and international suppliers by booking meeting slots in advance. It will act as an excellent networking platform to engage B2B buyers and sellers in a professional environment. Apart from this, the organisers have arranged a slew of engagement and interactive activities in order to create a memorable experience for those stepping-in to visit the show.
Gifts World Expo 2019 will be held at Pragati Maidan Exhibition Centre in hall numbers 11, 12 and 12A from July 26-28 at an expanded exhibit area spread over 1,50,000 sq ft.
About 1,000 brands offering over 10,000 products are expected at the mega event.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl