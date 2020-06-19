GiftstoIndia24x7.com CEO Amit Desai predicts exponential growth in the Indian e-gifting industry

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/Digpu): Recent studies show that the Indian e-commerce sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.6 per cent between 2019-23. According to Amit Desai who has been a part of the Indian gifting industry since the internet boom, e-gifting will contribute significantly to this growth.

Established in 1999, GiftstoIndia24x7 is India's premier gifting platform specially curated for the gifting needs of non - residential Indians. The e-commerce portal offers its users about 20,000 gift options for multiple occasions along with same-day delivery and mid-night delivery options.

GiftstoIndia24x7, an e-commerce platform has the largest distribution network and delivers to 1500 plus locations in India. The platform boasts of a 24x7 customer service support which gives customers across the globe a personalized gifting experience, making them feel more connected with their family and friends back home.

We, at Digpu, caught up with Amit Desai, CEO, GiftstoIndia24x7, to understand his business amidst the pandemic, his views on the new normal, and the future trends in e-gifting. Here are a few excerpts from the conversation.

What is GiftstoIndia24x7 all about? How is it unique in the sea of other gifting platforms?

GiftstoIndia24x7 is an e-gifting portal specially curated to cater to the gifting needs of non-residential Indians. We have been in the gifting business for close to five decades and what sets us apart is the wide range of products that we offer along with our end-to-end user experience. Be it a normal day to spread the cheer or a special occasion, our users can choose from over 20,000 gifting items.

To ensure that the users choose the best gift option for their loved ones, we offer an option of 24x7 assistance through which customers can talk to our executives who help them navigate through the website and select the best gifts. Committed to our promise of spreading smiles across miles, we have a strong distribution channel and we offer same day and midnight deliveries across 1500 plus locations in India.

So, what all does GiftstoIndia24x7 offer? Do your offerings focus on any special occasions or all of them?

We are a one-stop destination for all gifting needs. Be it sending Rakhi gifts to India or making birthdays, Valentine's Day, Diwali, or wedding celebrations special, we have something for all our customers. The user can browse through gift options either as per the occasion or as per relation they share with the receiver of the gift. We offer personalization services and have a curated list of 1000 plus options. Customers come to us on special occasions, for example, while sending Rakhi gifts to India from the USA as well as to surprise their loved ones on a normal day.

With COVID-19 affecting all businesses, how do you find it impacting the e-gifting industry?

There is no denying that COVID-19 has led to an overall economic downfall. Initially, the fear of the virus caused a lot of uncertainty in terms of business functions and customer trust. Customers were skeptical to buy products online due to the risk of hygiene levels and delivery protocols. But the industry responded very well to the discomfort expressed by customers and collectively adopted a system that is driven by trust and transparency.

With options like online payment, contactless deliveries, transparent sanitization processes, the e-gifting industry has evolved and made gifting a stress-free experience. Internally, we have adopted a sanitization process wherein all products are thoroughly sanitized, our staff is equipped with proper personal protective equipment and we are operating at minimum employee scale while maintaining social distancing.

What does the future hold for the e-gifting industry?

With strict social distancing norms, the best way to spread smiles is through small gestures like gifting. This is a great advantage for the industry; we will witness a key shift in the purchasing patterns of consumers. For a business like ours, now that NRIs won't be able to cross borders for a long time, in the short term, we are expecting a boom in the gifting cycle; with a view to stay connected to their families, they will consider sending gifts more often.

Amit Desai concludes by saying that as an industry, this is the best time for all gifting industry players to innovate and offer the best to the consumers while following top-notch hygiene protocols.

