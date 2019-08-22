Gillette India reports 11 pc higher sales at Rs 1,861 crore in FY 20

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share
ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Gillette India Ltd on Thursday said its sales totalled Rs 1,862 crore in the fiscal year ended June 30, up 11 per cent year-on-year behind strong brand fundamentals.
The profit after tax (PTA) stood at Rs 253 crore, up 10 per cent versus a year ago. For the April to June quarter, the sales were Rs 464 crore, up 13 per cent in the corresponding period of last year.
"In a challenging market environment, we delivered strong double-digit growth for the year and the fourth quarter," said Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan,
"Our focus on raising the bar on superiority, improving productivity, and strengthening the organisation culture has enabled us to deliver strong results consistently throughout the fiscal," he said in a statement.
Both the grooming and oral care businesses delivered double-digit sales growth during the year behind strong brand fundamentals, the strength of the portfolio and improved in-store execution.
The directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30. (ANI)

