Give wings to your dream of studying abroad with a Personal Loan by Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A recent study by QS World University Rankings indicated that India is the second nation preceded by China with respect to international student's enrollment statistics.

Reserve Bank of India also supported the growing trend of Indian students educating abroad by sharing a data implying a 44 per cent increase in higher education student expenditure in the fiscal year 2017 - 2018 as compared to 2013 - 2014.

With factors like universal recognition, high-quality educational infrastructure, a vast array of specialized courses, wholesome exposure and superior employment opportunities favouring International higher education, it is clearly the popular choice amongst the Indian student community currently.

Personal Loan for higher education is seen as a more preferred option as compared to Education loans as it encompasses the expenses to support a student rather than only concentrating on the tuition fee requirement.

Due to the flexible nature of a personal loan, the expenses around food, accommodation, educational and daily supplies, and medical emergencies can also be factored in to support the time that the student will be spending abroad.

Also, an educational loan is applicable to a restricted number of educational institutes that the bank is affiliated with, in such cases newer universities or specialized courses on a student's wish-list might not be considered. Personal loan thus makes a more all-rounded sense to be a top choice for higher education loans.

The Personal Loan for higher education by Bajaj Finserv enables a student to avail a loan up to Rs 25 lakh with a unique flexi facility. The EMI option available on this loan is also approximately 45 per cent lower as compared to the other industry offerings. Here are some of the instrumental features to assist the purpose of higher education personal loan:

Stress-free minimal documentation with the emphasis only on basic eligibility criteria.

Post an application with a loan disbursal window of 24 hours.

Flexi Personal loan pre-payment option coupled with flexible tenure loan duration ranging from 12 months up to 60 months.

Loan up to the amount of Rs 25 lakh that gives the student the independence to support other financial needs attached to international higher education rather than just taking care of the degree/course tuition fee.

Higher Education abroad is a tough and expensive affair; personal loan for higher education by Bajaj Finserv strives to make this financial journey of the students a little smoother and supports them to achieve their future goals.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

