Give your home a makeover with Bajaj Finserv personal loan for home renovation

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The festival season in India is well on its way with firecrackers lighting up the sky and drums punctuating the celebrations. To get into the spirit, you can give your home a cheerful update and make it ready it for the festivities that are to follow. Further, there's a good reason to renovate your house now as seasonal discounts allow you to make valuable additions at attractive prices.

However, to be able to seize the moment and have a seamless home renovation process, timely financing is key. For this purpose, Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers personal loans for home improvement. This offering gives you access to substantial funding speedily, via a hassle-free application process.

Read on to know how you can revamp your home with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Home Improvement:

Transform the exteriors with a loan of up to Rs 25 lakh

Whether it's landscaping the garden or adding an outdoor seating section to entertain guests, home renovation requires a large amount. However, you can execute all your plans easily with funding up to Rs 25 lakh through Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Home Improvement. As this loan is collateral-free, you don't have to worry about tying up your assets either.

Give the interiors a facelift and repay conveniently over a flexible tenor

While you can start with the exteriors, the interiors are equally important as they determine how your home looks and the warmth it offers. Interior renovation can range from redoing the flooring and remodelling a guest room to revamping the living room, repainting the dining area or adding a temple room. For the interior design to have an impact, multiple changes need to be done at once, be it buying brand new furniture or high-end appliances. This can be expensive, but with a flexible tenor that stretches up to 60 months offered via this customised loan, you have nothing to worry about. The long tenor allows you to eliminate any financial stress and make your home renovation loan's EMIs manageable.

Make the most of festive season deals by obtaining funds in 24 hours

The festive season is known to bring with it attractive deals and discounts. So, whether you are thinking of hardwood flooring or new appliances, now's the time to buy big-ticket items at a special price. However, since the discounts are restricted to a particular period, time is of the essence and obtaining funding quickly is of supreme importance. When you choose Bajaj Finserv, you benefit from a speedy 24-hour loan disbursal post verification of your application. What's more, you can get approval within five minutes and only need to produce a few documents to apply.

Cater to unplanned expenses with the Flexi Loan facility

It isn't uncommon for home renovation to come along with unforeseen expenses. Urgent plumbing work or additional decor requirements are instances wherein you may need financing over and above your initial estimate. Since such expenses can crop up at any time, it's ideal to pick a financing solution that provides instant assistance. The Bajaj Finserv Flexi Loan facility does so while giving you the flexibility and affordability that you seek.

This feature allows you to borrow from your sanction amount in parts without submitting multiple applications. You pay interest depending on how much you utilise from your sanction.

What's advantageous about choosing Bajaj Finserv is that you can obtain funds extremely quickly, thus meeting your festive season renovation needs in a timely manner. To expedite access to funds further, all you need to do is check your pre-approved offer. You can secure instant approval via a customised deal and give your home a festive refresh right away.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

