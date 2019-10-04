Glad U Came
Glad U Came

Glad U Came unveils the festive box - an amazing celebrity gifting service

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 19:31 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pioneers in the Celebrity Gifting Service, 'Glad U Came' gets ready to unveil the Festive Box, just in time.
With the simple gesture of gifting, Glad U Came offers brands a cost-effective way to get their products reach the relevant Bollywood, South Celebrities and other influencers, which will help them nurture a strong brand image, enhance visibility and get instant feedback.
Gifting is basically unboxing of products by celebrities and influencers, Glad U Came helps in getting the right product delivered in right hands. It's a great opportunity for any brand looking out to create meaningful relations and be associated with charismatic celebrities. Spanning from retail, beauty, FMCG, Tech, hospitality to e-commerce, this service can be a useful tool for anyone looking to improve and strengthen brand relations and awareness for their brand. They also have a gamut of tailor-made customised PR services that work in the most specific and efficient manner.
Innovation is not a new word for boutique public relations firm Glad U Came fondly known as GUC. Within the mere span of 4 years it has set trends that many contemporaries now draw inspiration from. What began as a simple experiment to send a designer product as a gift to a celebrity has now snowballed into one of the most preferred services offered by Glad U Came. They were the early players who came in with this strategy that leveraged brand visibility and boosted conversions in the most cost-effective way.
With the festive season just around the corner, Glad U Came's celebrity gifting service will now roll out in full swing. This time of the year, GUC is gearing up to take the celebrity gifting game to the next level with unique and innovative personalisation.
"We boast of our celebrity gifting service because it is something that we have innovated and improvised year after year. I believe that this is one of the most impactful and direct ways for a brand to reach its audience. And it's sure to skyrocket a brand's public image in the right direction," said Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came.
Irrespective of the brand category or industry, the festive season is the perfect opportunity for brands to grab the eyeballs towards their products.
Glad U Came offers celebrities a chance to unbox a lovely gift from various brands so they can share what they think of the products and share it with their audience. Brands can use this platform to let the masses know how good their product is. As for celebrities and influencers, they get a fun and personalised gifting experience brought right to you from Glad U Came.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

