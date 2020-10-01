Glenfiddich exhibits the spirit of ingenuity by re-inventing the flagship range design

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Glenfiddich, the World's Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, pays homage to its origins in the Valley of the Deer with a striking new packaging design for its 12 and 15-year old iconic whiskies. The new packaging will be rolled out in India from October 2020.

The bold new look celebrates Glenfiddich's rich history and ingenious ways combined with a more sophisticated and elegant design. The 12-year-old has been given a refined makeover and is now known as 'Our Original Twelve', as a clear nod to the brand's iconic expression.

The 15-year-old has been rebranded as 'Our Solera Fifteen', as a more overt celebration of the brand's Solera system; futuristic and unique in the whisky industry. The new state-of-the-art design is intended to allure the current drinkers and entice those who are new to the brand and category. The redesign reflects brand's character of being ground-breaking, risk-taking and bold.

Glenfiddich means "The Valley of The Deer", and its location in Speyside, Scotland, is where William Grant, Glenfiddich's visionary founder, turned his dreams into reality in 1887 by hand-building the distillery with the help of his seven sons and two daughters in a single year.

In honour of the brand's home, the new design now features this clearly defined valley, cut into the face of the glass, to give a more chiselled profile. The iconic Stag symbol, embossed in gold, proudly sits within the V of the valley shape. Additionally, William Grant's signature is gold emblazoned on the top of the bottle.

"The contemporary new outlook of our flagship range is the reflection of our irrepressible spirit - ingrained in the history and provenance of Glenfiddich. Our flagship range of expressions are some of the world's best-selling and most awarded single malts, hence it was imperative for us to complement the exceptional quality of our liquid with an edge from its reinvented packaging design," said Payal Nijhawan, Head Marketing, William Grant and Sons.

Glenfiddich's signature malt, 'Our Original Twelve', is matured in the finest Oloroso sherry and bourbon casks and uniquely married in oak tuns for at least 12 years, to give a beautifully balanced nose complemented by refreshingly rich and complex notes of fresh pear and subtle oak.

The Glenfiddich 15 Year Old, now proudly called 'Our Solera Fifteen' is a single malt innovation first pioneered in 1998. The Solera system marries whiskies matured in sherry, bourbon and new oak casks. Always kept at least half full, the Solera Vat creates a harmonious whisky with deep layers of warm spice, honey and fruit that gets richer and more complex every year.

Glenfiddich is a single malt whisky owned and produced by William Grant & Sons Distillers Limited, an independent family-owned distiller founded by William Grant in 1886 and still controlled by the fifth generation of the family. Glenfiddich has gained a reputation for supporting the creative arts in India with various initiatives including the annual Artists in Residence award and World's Most Experimental Bartender programmes.

William Grant & Sons, Ltd is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's favourite single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch Grant's® as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry®, Milagro® Tequila and, most recently, Tullamore DEW Irish Whiskey.

