Glenmark introduces higher strength of FabiFlu to reduce pill burden of Covid-19 treatment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals will introduce a 400 mg version of oral anti-viral FabiFlu for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in India.

The higher strength will improve patient compliance and experience by effectively reducing the number of tablets that patients require per day, the pharma major said on Thursday.

A higher pill burden has been associated with lower adherence to therapy, the latter affecting viral suppression and overall treatment outcomes. Reducing the pill burden has been a demand from doctors and patients to enable adherence.

"Introducing this higher strength of FabiFlu is in line with these efforts to ensure a smoother experience for patients by reducing their daily pill burden," said Monika Tandon, Vice President and Head of Clinical Development, Global Specialty and Branded Portfolio.

Glenmark said it has also commenced a post-marketing surveillance study on FabiFlu to closely monitor the efficacy and safety of the drug in a large pool of patients prescribed with the oral antiviral Favipiravir as part of an open-label, multi-centre, single-arm study.

The company is also conducting another phase three clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of two anti-virals drugs Favipiravir and Umifenovir as a combination therapy in moderate hospitalised adult Covid-19 patients in India. (ANI)

