Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) has launched Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, a therapeutic equivalent of Banzel® Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg of Eisai, Inc.

Glenmark was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA for Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, with a paragraph IV certification and received final approval on May 16, 2016.

"We are very pleased to be one of the first generic companies in the US to offer lower cost alternative to Banzel® Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg. The launch is our commitment to provide quality and affordable healthcare to our markets for patients," said Sanjeev Krishan, President, Glenmark North America, commenting on the launch.



According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12 month period ending April 2021, the Banzel® Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $285.3 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 172 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

