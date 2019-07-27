Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das speaking at a book launch in New Delhi on July 26.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das speaking at a book launch in New Delhi on July 26.

Global economy seems to be moving into 'new, unsettling phase', says RBI Governor

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:13 IST

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has listed out a set of challenges for the global economy, which, he said, is moving towards a new and unsettling phase.
"Solutions are turning difficult to come by as global economy seems to be moving into a new and unsettling phase in an environment of stressed trade negotiations, rising geopolitical confrontation and limited policy space, and high debt levels in several economies," Das said at an event here on Friday.
"General government debt of advanced economies as a group has surpassed 100 per cent of GDP. Fiscal space is also constrained in many of the advanced economies," he added.
In light of the challenges that lie ahead for the economy, Das said monetary and fiscal policies need to be well-calibrated to support growth.
"It is important, in the backdrop of slowing global growth, that policies of monetary and fiscal authorities are well-calibrated so they support growth without further build-up of leverage and asset price bubbles. Prudent policies are critical to growth with macroeconomic stability," he said.
Das also said globally, there is a need to focus on policy space, judiciously use it and simultaneously take structural reforms to undertake productivity, innovation and job creation.
The central bank governor also said how the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and central banks provide guidance will be the key to sustaining global economic growth while maintaining financial stability.
"The coming year will test the IMF for its policy advice on these areas," he added.
Das was speaking at the launch of a book titled 'India's Relations with International Monetary Fund' authored by V Srinivas.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:06 IST

Short video platform Likee completes two years in India

New Delhi [India] July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fondly embraced by B-town celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani and more, Likee is one of the most widely used short video sharing apps by Singapore based BIGO Technology.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 07:55 IST

Ekeeda - India's online education solutions provider

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Education, once characterized by conventional classroom model, has transformed into learning that is online, on-demand, and self-paced. The global e-learning market is forecasted to reach USD 325 billion by 2025 and with a population of 1.2 billion,

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:32 IST

Visionary model-actress Nivedita Chandel turns fashion...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 26(ANI/NewsVoir): Some are born to inspire others and model-turned-actress Nivedita Chandel is one of them.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:57 IST

GE T&D India reports sharp plunge in profit to Rs 3.4 crore in Q1

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): GE Transmission and Distribution India on Friday reported a sharp dip in its profit after tax of Rs 3.4 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal compared to Rs 82 crore in Q1 of the previous financial year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:53 IST

Significant changes to EB-5 Program announced: Minimum TEA...

New Delhi [India] July 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a final rule on July 24 that will bring significant regulatory changes to the popular EB-5 Immigrant Investor program.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:46 IST

IDBI Bank ramps up Talent Building Program with Manipal Global...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 26(ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Global Academy of BFSI (MGABFSI) and IDBI Bank Ltd have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding for further period of two years to enroll the students for one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) programme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:10 IST

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 profit down 9 pc y-o-y to Rs 185 crore

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Jubilant Life Sciences said on Friday its profit after tax edged 9 per cent lower at Rs 185 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:36 IST

Nifty ends below 11,285, Yes Bank gains 9 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Friday, breaking the six consecutive day fall despite weak global cues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:20 IST

Bajaj Auto Q1 revenue up 4 pc to Rs 7,756 crore, profit rises marginally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Two-and-three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto on Friday reported 3.9 per cent increase in its revenue from operations to Rs 7,756 crore during the first fiscal quarter despite tepid volume growth of 2 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:25 IST

Maruti Suzuki reports 53 pc decline in Q1 profit at Rs 1,376 crore

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki on Friday reported nearly 53 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit of Rs 1,376.8 crore during April to June quarter as compared to Rs 2,015.1 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:57 IST

PNB reports surprise profit of Rs 1,019 crore for June quarter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,018.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1 FY20) despite a marginal rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) against a net loss of Rs 940 crore in a year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:56 IST

PVR's net profit plunges to Rs 16 crore due to rising expenses

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Multiplex cinema operator PVR Limited's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 16.18 crore on revenue of Rs 880.39 crore in the April to June quarter over Q1 FY19.

Read More
iocl