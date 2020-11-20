Global Educators and Leaders Convene to Discuss New Age Careers in India's Largest Career Summit

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With webinars ushering the new normal of events and mass gatherings, India's largest career summit is being virtually launched by CareerGuide.

The mega event titled Career Summit LIVE brings in a 3-day extravaganza filled with guidance, and packed with opportunities for the youth starting from the 27th - 29th of November, 2020.



"What's next" is one of the most common questions posed to students and professionals alike. Uncertainty of the future along with societal pressure make decision taking a tedious task. CareerGuide refrains from beating around the bush with the summit full of direct topics over a broad agenda themed around the changing nature of careers. It includes panel discussions, individual keynotes, university showcases, and a virtual awards ceremony.



"Will I make to my dream university given my current grades?", "Is funding post graduation wise?", "Does the pandemic require me to shift careers?" - For counsellors these are trivial queries to handle. The Indian youth has a million questions to ask when it comes to careers; few people to answer them comprehensively for free. Over 3 days the summit aims to make use of the digital platform to bring acclaimed speakers and esteemed guests to part their knowledge and provide guidance to the participants at no fee.



The event expected to deliver a phenomenal experience with a myriad of acclaimed speakers. With plenty of lessons from educators, award-winning counsellors, professors and expert Executives in their field, Career Summit Live brings a lot to the table.

Taking upon several crucial topics and working towards finding solutions to some commonly searched terms, the event functions around trending, fiery titles such as the National Education Policy- A game-changer?, Rising cost of Education amidst E-learning, and Life Skills vs Academic skills, Offbeat Careers, Turning passions to professions, and what tomorrow has to offer.



The talks also include topics revolving around new age careers and is digital/remote the only way to survive, along with a lot more. The gathering doesn't just pose questions but throws out endless possibilities and opportunities for aspirants to work with.

In experiencing a career summit of such significance, one also falls for the perks it has to offer. Speakers include Sabeer Bhatia, eccentric Indian-American Businessman credited with bringing email into widespread use with the launch of the first free web-based mailing service - Hotmail; Jeff Fenster, serial entrepreneur and founder of Everbowl; Sairee Chahal a trailblazer for women commmunity and founder of SHEROES; Arjun Mohan, CEO India upGrad and ex chief business officer of Byju's; Balaji Vishwanathan the world's most followed person on Quora.

The summit features live talks from recognized personnel from the edtech and counselling space including Sandeep Marwah (Marwah Studios); Atul Khosla (Founder, Shoolini University), Surabhi Dewra (CEO CareerGuide) Jitin Chawla (Career Counsellor), Pranav Bhatia (Founder Stirring Minds), Dr Manish Mishra (SANKALP, Ministry of Skill and Development) Shobha Mishra Ghosh (Assistant Secretary General, FICCI) and whopping 90 others!

Career Summit Live is a free for all event summit.careerguide.com



Involves Q&A Sessions, Virtual Quizzes.

Offers an exclusive community invite to a network of recruiters offering internships and job opportunities for a diverse set of career options.

Recorded Video Sessions Provided

Post the event a participation certificate awarded.

"The looming uncertainty of the pandemic's outcome and amidst institutions and workplaces operating remotely had elevated stress levels amid the youth, we wanted to provide a morale booster and proper guidance... And from there we got Influencers, Passionpreneurs, Leaders, Government Officials and Counsellors all on a single screen," said CEO Surabhi Dewra, Under whose expert direction CareerGuide helps students overcome their doubts and achieve a resolute path.

India's leading career counselling platform, it has been helping nurture young minds and has conducted 100,000 plus comprehensive psychometric tests, helped resolve 3.5 million members' issues. They have a strong community of counsellors, prestigious university alumni and serial entrepreneurs, with a passion to help others achieve their dreams with the same pomp.

Career Summit LIVE: careerguide.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)