Global energy leaders convene in Houston for annual CERA week amid Ukraine crisis

Washington [US], March 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Government officials and stakeholders in the energy market will gather in Houston this week to dive into the challenges facing the world today, including issues related to supply chains, the economic recovery, energy transition and the situation in Ukraine.

Sessions were added to the agenda for CERA Week recently to address issues emerging from the conflict in Ukraine. These sessions will dig into the implications of rising geopolitical tensions and market volatility.

A session titled "Sanctions, Cyber and the Ukraine Crisis" will take place on Tuesday afternoon. BlueVoyant Senior Advisor William Crumm and US-Russia Business Council President Daniel Russell will speak on the topic.

Crumm is a cyber security expert who served 31 years in the National Security Agency and retired in 2013. For about ten years, he responsible for all NSA offensive cyber operations.

US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry will kick off CERA week on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation Chairman Darren Woods, US Energy Department Deputy Secretary David Turk, Saudi Aramco Ahmad al Khowaiter, Shell USA President Gretchen Watkins, Chevron Corporation Chairman of the Board and CEO Mike Wirth will speak as well on the opening day.

On Monday afternoon, a panel of experts will address geopolitical challenges in the world, including with respect to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which will feature speakers from Harvard think tanks, the Atlantic Council and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo will give remarks Tuesday afternoon on assuring stability in energy markets.



Saudi Aramco President Amin Nasser, ConocoPhillips Chairman Ryan Lance, and BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney will deliver remarks on Tuesday related to the future of the oil and gas industry and the energy transition.

Another session on Tuesday will feature Libyan National Oil Corporation Chairman Mustafa Sanall, who will talk about evolving exploration and production models, and Gazprom Neft's Head of Strategy and Innovation Sergey Vakulenko, who will discuss matters related to energy supply chain.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will give a keynote address on Wednesday related to geopolitics and energy markets.

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla will talk Wednesday morning about Egypt forging partnership for the energy transition. Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hagiuda Koichi is scheduled for a panel discussion Wednesday afternoon on Asia's energy transition and the role of gas.

Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden will deliver remarks about the strategies for the next decade on energy. Ford CEO James Farley will be part of a discussion on Thursday about the future of electric automobiles.

US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin will take part in a discussion on Friday about geopolitics and energy policy.

Carlos Vecchio, who is the Venezuelan opposition's envoy to the United States, is expected to be present at the conference according to the list of guests.

Other high-level government officials from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Uganda, Argentina, Colombia, Norway, and other nations, will participate in the conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

