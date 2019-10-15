Global energy major Equinor extends pact with HCL Technologies

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): HCL Technologies said on Tuesday it has renewed its IT operations and transformation agreement with Equinor, the largest supplier of oil and gas in the Nordic energy market and the largest offshore operator in the world.

The multi-million-dollar deal will focus on IT infrastructure and cloud services that will support Equinor in enabling an efficient workplace, reliable IT operations and support the company's cloud initiatives, the company said.

"This is a significant move forward based on a seven-year HCL-Equinor relationship. It will help Equinor to identify new ways of working to enhance speed and agility, and provide a robust platform for their digital initiatives," it said in a statement.

"This renewal of IT infrastructure and move to cloud services, coupled with digital transformation initiatives for Equinor underscores a key tenet of HCL's success strategy, creating delighted customers and delivering consistent value over time to build long-lasting relationships," said Pankaj Tagra, Executive Vice President and Head of Nordic and DACH Business at HCL Technologies.

Equinor is an international energy company present in more than 30 countries worldwide, including several of the world's most important oil and gas provinces.

HCL Technologies has a consolidated revenue of 8.9 billion dollars and its 1.43 lakh employees operate out of 44 countries.

(ANI)

