Global power-packed jury to select FaB National Business Award 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): FaB National Business Award 2021 is now accepting nominations.

As a way to recognise the contributions of companies that have made a mark in India's economy, FaB is pleased to announce the call for nominations for the first-ever FaB National Business Award 2021.

Pandemic has been bumpy on all of us but one community in particular - India's small and medium businesses, carry the severe impact of it. Most small-scale businesses had to go through bigger impacts owing to the lack of digital infrastructure and working capital. But some ascend to the occasion and came out robust than ever, setting benchmarks and encashing opportunities that paved their way. FaB National Business Award aim to honour the spirit of businesses who have outshined across sectors.

A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. "Our worldwide jury members' expansive professional backgrounds in the business field ensures that the subjective qualities, such as innovative business concepts and new age strategies will be a part of award consideration," says SK Sunil Krishna, Founder FaB Global. The jury will consider factors like Digitization, Innovation, Business acumen, impressions, company culture, job creation and exports that will support a self-reliant India. "There will be specific judging panel for each award made up of relevant industry experts, experienced businessmen, and leaders from academia," says Vishnu R Unnithan, CEO, FaB Global.

Here is a quick look of esteemed Jury for FaB National Business Award 2021.

Dr Murty Indrakanti, Chairman, AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation and C.E.O and founder of LAVE Solutions.

Katese Odile Gakire, Director- Woman Cultural Centre (WCC), Rwanda and an actor, playwright, director and cultural entrepreneur.

Pramod Mohan, Managing Director, FinMet Pte Ltd, Dubai and winner of Forbes Top 50 Indian CEO's in the Middle East and North Africa.

Stefano Pelle, Managing Director - FERRERO INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED and awardee of Knight Commander (Commendatore) from The President of Italy.

KG Suresh, Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication and PRSI Leadership Award winner.

Rajesh Jha, MD & CEO at Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd and president of Trivandrum Management Association.

Rasha Sharif Aldhanhani, Founder -PappaRoti Coffeehouse Chain and awardee of Forbes 200 most powerful Arab women.

Rajesh Devadas, Corporate Chef, Whyndam properties and senior member of The World Association of Chef Societies.

Ashok Kumar, Head: Replenishment, Britannia Industries Ltd and leader in supply chain management in India.

Phil Neild, Founder - The International Skills Award, London and world renowned educationalist.



BR Ajit, Chairman of ASADI (Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovations) and McMillan Woods "Global Innovative Personality of the Year" awardee.

Suresh Sivanandam, Group HR Head, TVS Tyres and accomplished HR management think tank.

Kavipriya Anandan, Founder & Chairman of Adding Smiles Media Pvt Ltd and TIMES "Business Person of the Year 2020" awardee.

Dr P Ravindranath, Principal Consultant RK SWAMY BBDO (P) LTD. and "Distinguished Management Teacher Award" Winner.

Ramesh Pullabatla Venkata, CEO, Venram Consultants Pvt. And author of acclaimed poem collection "Misty Mornings"

UMUTONI UWASE Belinda, CEO at IGM Africa Ltd and stakeholder of Ipfundo Arts Gallery.

Ram Kumarr Seshu, Author - Born to Win and A Certified Facilitator of Leadership Management International.

Dr Gopakumar G. Nair, Consultant (IPR), National Chemical Labs (NCL), CSIR and Past-President of Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association.

GAKIRE NTARUGERA, CEO- Select Kalaos Ltd, East Africa Region and Chairman of the printing association in the Rwandan Private Sector Federation.

Kunal Kapoor Founder & Chief Investment Officer at Bluegold Capital Asset Management Limited (DIFC), Dubai and a CFA holder.

Hari Krishnan, Global Head - Hitachi Vantara and veteran technologist in the field of data systems.

Venkatesan Radakrishnan, Senior Vice president and Head of HR at Dalmia-OCL and well known Human resource expert.

Usha Iyyer , Managing Director, The Green School Bangalore and "Top environment-friendly school" Awardee.

Narenn Viswanathan CEO, Putra Intelek International College, Malaysia and founder and chief mentor of "Power my English".

FaB National Business Awards 2021 calls all companies, businesses and enterprises from across India for submission of Nominations. Early Bird Deadline for submission of entries is on 15 July 2021. The awards will be presented on 18th of December 2021 at Bangalore. Nominations can be registered at www.nationalbusinessaward.com from 15th June 2021. Submissions will be delivered to a panel of respected industry professionals and business leaders who will assess each submission for each category, offering a blended score and assessment.

