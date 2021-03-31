Global Regenerative Medicine Conference, NCRM NICHE with Fujio Cup Quiz (FCQ), E-poster and Edogawa NICHE Prize goes hybrid in 2021

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/Mediawire): The XVI edition of NCRM NICHE (www.ncrmniche.org), a one of its kind stem cells and regenerative medicine meet will be conducted on the 17th of October, 2021 in a hybrid mode from Japan with virtual telecast this year.

The NCRM NICHE has been conducted annually for the past fifteen years having witnessed participation from scholars and experts from 180 institutes across 20 different countries, which has unique active knowledge gaining (AKG) events and Passive Knowledge gaining (PKG) events, incorporating the Edogawa NICHE Prize 2021 (www.edogawanicheprize.org).

AKG event refers to any knowledge gaining activity in which the participant plays an active role. The AKG events of NCRM NICHE 2021 the Fujio Cup Quiz (FCQ) (www.fujiocupquiz.org) and Oral Presentation session including E-posters.

Fujio Cup Quiz (FCQ) 2021:

The FCQ is a quiz on stem cells and regenerative medicine established in the name of eminent Japanese physician Dr Fujio Takayama. The FCQ 2021 is the XVI edition of this quiz which has helped scholars gain knowledge on cutting edge-technologies in the various domains of regenerative medicine over the years by virtue of their preparation for the quiz and participation in the quiz.

The FCQ Elite Alumni have then gone to decorate the portals of prestigious institutes of the world including the Ivy League, Harvard Medical School, University of Toronto, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Berlin-Brandenburg School for Regenerative Therapies and Tokyo University.

Registrations for FCQ 2021 are open till 30th July 2021 for Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Doctoral (PhD) scholars of Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Veterinary, Dentistry and Medicine from any institute around the world, https://www.ncrmniche.org/ncrmniche2021/fcq_regis_info.html

Joyce and James Till Travel (J2T2) Grant:

The FCQ Elite Alumni, six years after completion of participation in the FCQ are eligible to apply for the Joyce and James Till Travel (J2T2) Grant established in the honour of Prof. James Till and his beloved wife Joyce Till, with sincere gratitude to Prof James Till for having donated his Edogawa NICHE Prize money to the NCRM NICHE Organizing committee to connect the Elite Alumni of FCQ with those Elites of each year during the NCRM NICHE event (Yesteryear J2T2 grant awardee: https://www.ncrmniche.org/grant/j2t2/awardee2020.html). Self-Nominations are open.

Details available at www.j2t2grant.org

Oral Presentation/E-poster session 2021:

All Original works on basic sciences, translational studies and clinical studies in the field of stem cells and regenerative medicine including the allied fields of cell biology, cancer biology, immunotherapy and cell-based therapies are eligible for submission as abstracts for the oral presentation and virtual e-posters. The selection of an abstract either for oral presentation or e-poster will be announced by 26th August, 2021. Abstract submission open: https://www.ncrmniche.org/ncrmniche2021/poster-abstract-submission-guidelines.html

PKG events:

PKG refers to an event, where there is no mandatory preparation by the participants before the event. During the event, the participants gain knowledge by being a passive listener. PKG events of NCRM NICHE 2021 comprises of the following plenary lectures and the Inter-Disciplinary Conclave (IDC),

Plenary Lecture - I:

Prof. Timothy J. Kieffer,

Diabetes Research Group, Laboratory of Molecular and Cellular Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.

Title: Progress towards a stem cell-based therapy for diabetes



Prof. Dr. Kieffer is a pioneer in diabetes and obesity research and a recognized expert in the field of gut endocrinology https://cps.med.ubc.ca/faculty1/kieffer/

Plenary Lecture - II:

Prof. Kazutoshi Mori

Professor, Department of Biophysics, Graduate School of Science, Kyoto University, Japan

Title: Dynamics of Function and Regulation of the Endoplasmic Reticulum

Prof. Mori, a Lasker prize awardee is an eminent Japanese molecular biologist known for research on unfolded protein response http://www.upr.biophys.kyoto-u.ac.jp/en/

Inter-Disciplinary Conclave (IDC) Lecture:

Prof. Dr. Gary A Levy

Senior Scientist, Toronto General Hospital Research Institute (TGHRI), Canada

Title: Lessons learnt from pandemics of the past and present & critical areas of research to face future pandemics

Prof. Levy is an eminent immuno-biologist and virologist (https://www.uhnresearch.ca/researcher/gary-levy) with particular relevance on the contribution to virology and to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic is his book on "Corona- and Related Viruses", which he co-edited along with Pierre J Talbot in 1995 https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9781461357759

Edogawa NICHE Prize 2021:

The Edogawa NICHE prize (www.edogawanicheprize.org) was established in 2018, which honours individuals who are physicians and/or scientists from around the world chosen by the Jinseisha-NCRM committee, based on their contribution to development of a novel solution that enables prevention or diagnosis or treatment of any disease, through an inter-disciplinary interaction among different fields of science.

The 2018 Edogawa NICHE Prize was awarded to Prof. James Edgar Till for his discovery of stem cells, the 2019 Prize to Dr. Steven A. Rosenberg, for his pioneering work in developing effective adoptive immunotherapies to tackle cancer and the 2020 Prize to Dr. John Craig Venter for his contribution to research and development pertaining to the Human genome. The recipient of 2021 Edogawa NICHE Prize will be announced on the 15th of August.

The unique feature of the prize is that the Fujio Cup Quiz (FCQ) Elites since 2006 who have walked through the portals of the Active Knowledge Gaining (AKG) event of FCQ, which has brought together an international multi-disciplinary team and have attained great heights when young, will have a priority channel for nomination for the Edogawa NICHE Prize every year.

Organizers:

The NCRM NICHE 2021 is organized by Life-systems through Immunology, Phylogeny and Evolution (LIPE) Division of GN Corporation, Japan in association with the founding organization Nichi-In Centre for Regenerative Medicine (NCRM), in academic partnership with German Society for Stem Cell Research (GSZ), Cologne, Germany, Training Program in Regenerative Medicine (TPRM), an initiative of University of Toronto, Canada and Edogawa Evolutionary Laboratory of Science (http://eels.tokyo/), Edogawa Hospital, Japan.

For details and registrations of the NCRM NICHE 2021 event visit https://ncrmniche.org/

