Global Visionary award winners call for hard work, entrepreneurship and moral values for success in life

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:39 IST

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Five super-achievers in different fields from different parts of India have said that sincere hard work, entrepreneurship and maintaining moral values is a must for success in any field of life.
This was stated by them, while responding to their public felicitation by the Ahmedabad based Vision World Academy on 29th July in Ahmedabad at an award function.
They were presented Global Visionary Award for their outstanding achievements, by Dr Anurag Batra, Chairman and Chief Editor of Business World, in recognition of their success in various fields including, business and trade, industry, education, employment generation, internal vigilance, Sports, journalism and electronic media.
Awardees included, Satya Gupta, Chairman, Bluetown, New Delhi Shri Dakshesh Parikh, Exe Editor, Business India, Mumbai, Vikram Mehta, CEO and MD Custom Technologies, Mumbai, and Dr K K Sharma, Educationist of Ahmedabad.
Satya Gupta strongly pleaded for development of village industries and of rural employment as desired by Gandhiji.
Dr K K Sharma, spoke about the need of women empowerment and cultivating entrepreneurship amongst them.
"Several hundred women farmers have done very good work in the farming sector in Mahua in Gujarat", he said.
Prashun Singh expressed concern over increasing frauds in trade-industry and banking sectors, evils of money laundering, fake notes, narcotics etc and pleaded for greater emphasis on moral values.
Dakshesh Parikh discussed the present economic situation and position of Share market in India.
"Without getting disturbed about ups and down in the market, people should invest with patience and study of the market", he added.
Vikram Mehta spoke about his long experience in the electronic media and urged for producing good, inspiring and export oriented programmes for mass medias.
Dr Anurag Batra Chief Guest of the function urged the people to pay adequate attention to their health, maintaining peaceful relations with all and proper utilization of our precious time. He also emphasized upon the need to resolve all differences with mutual co-operation and maintain peace in the society.
Earlier in a novel departure of extending traditional welcome to the guests with flowers and garlands, Naren Shah, Founder Chairman of the academy, presented a copy of Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography to all the awardees etc. He said that this was a tribute to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth anniversary being observed in the current year. In the end Shri Ashutosh Vyas proposed a vote of Thanks.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:55 IST

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:26 IST

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:03 IST

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:27 IST

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:53 IST

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:27 IST

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:55 IST

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:43 IST

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:25 IST

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:53 IST

