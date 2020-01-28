GlobalGyan Academy, Future Supply Chain (FSC) join hands for professional skills training of FSC employees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Future Supply Chain (FSC), one of India's largest organized third-party and logistics service providers, has associated with GlobalGyan Academy of Management Education as its Digital Learning partner.

Enabling a shift from the classroom to DigiReal learning, GlobalGyan has successfully trained 200 young engineers and managers of FSC across India, with its ValYou Starter, India's first digital campus to corporate program for entry-level professionals.

Disrupting the traditional corporate training set-up, ValYou Starter, a digital certification program reduced the need for the physical presence of trainers and eliminated several, repetitive training costs.

ValYou, GlobalGyan's powerful content platform also allowed FSC to co-create courses exclusively for its employees with customised company content. Involving gamification and interactive lessons, the curriculum provided 50 hours of instruction on professional skills.

This superior platform made on-boarding and continuous training easy, from creating content to delivery and tracking progress of participants.

FSC participants gained from the self-paced training, which helped them understand their jobs and gave them the necessary skills to achieve their individual and company goals.

"Today, just academic knowledge is not sufficient to meet the demands of the practical world. The objective of this initiative was to ensure that our young talent gets ready and hands-on in their jobs to meet challenges of our rapidly growing business. We have been glad to partner with the very dynamic team of GlobalGyan. The ValYou Starter program delivered training content in an easy-to-use and quantifiable manner," said Bikash Prasad, Head - People Office, FSC.

"We are delighted to partner with FSC in its transformative journey in the supply chain industry. The ValYou Starter program distils several hundred years of corporate experience into a set of practical lessons, available at one's finger-tips. Our digital learning platform is designed to reduce the skill-gap between corporate expectations and capabilities of entry-level employees, to enhance career velocity," said Srinivasa Addepalli, CEO of GlobalGyan.

ValYou Starter's tailor-made courses include 50 hours of industry-based learning, with unparalleled guidance from industry experts.

ValYou Starter has been designed and developed by highly experienced CXOs and business school faculty, including Dr Ashok Korwar, a leading corporate consultant and former Chairman, PGP at IIM, Ahmedabad; Gagandeep Singh, a visiting faculty at ISB, INSEAD and IIMA; and Usha Rangarajan, a former CXO with experiences in Wipro, Tata Teleservices and IHCL.

