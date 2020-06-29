GlobalGyan signs MOU with NASSCOM FutureSkills(R)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): GlobalGyan Academy of Management Education, one of India's fastest growing corporate EdTech companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NASSCOM FutureSkills, the flagship reskilling initiative by NASSCOM, the trade association of Indian IT-BPM industry to become a Platform Partner for the NASSCOM FutureSkills platform.

Under the MoU, GlobalGyan will partner with NASSCOM FutureSkills on a journey to reskill and upskill two million current employees and also train another two million coming into the workforce from universities.

The research report on Talent Shortage 2020 shows that 63 per cent of Indian companies report major talent shortage and IT remains one of the hardest roles to fill. Various reports also point to significant gaps in job-readiness amongst students graduating from Indian colleges.

NASSCOM FutureSkills is a first-of-its-kind industry initiative to get India accelerated on the journey to building skills and becoming the global hub for talent in the emerging technologies, with an intention to create a skilling/up-skilling/re-skilling ecosystem to facilitate continuous learning as well as knowledge enhancement of all applicants in line with their aspirations and aptitude in a self-paced digital skill environment.

The partnership will enable GlobalGyan to empower thousands of IT industry professionals and students, with access to courses on professional skill development, creating dynamic learning experiences. GlobalGyan will support NASSCOM FutureSkills with a focus on content, evangelism and industry connects, to enable the skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling imperative for the IT-BPM industry in India. GlobalGyan courses are designed across key skill domains for future IT leaders which include Problem Solving, Design Thinking, Program Management, etc.

GlobalGyan's portfolio of digital learning is tailor-made for professionals, with content built by industry experts. With practical design and interactive delivery, these courses achieve very high completion and engagement rates, and have been used by India's largest companies including Tata Communications, Godrej Industries, Future Supply Chain and ITC. The faculty partners at GlobalGyan are highly experienced CXOs and business school faculty, including Dr Ashok Korwar, a CEO Coach and Former Chairman, PGP at IIM, Ahmedabad; Gagandeep Singh, a corporate consultant and visiting faculty at ISB, INSEAD and IIMA; and Usha Rangarajan, a Former CXO with experiences in Wipro, Tata Teleservices and IHCL.

"Globally there is a greater need for the Arts (A) to get embedded in STEM. It is imperative for modern workforce to be better at skills like problem solving, critical thinking, collaboration and communication for seamless integration of technical know-how with real-world applications. These skills have become a critical requirement to succeed in the IT-ITES industry these days, and should be studied and learnt along with traditional STEM subjects. We are happy to welcome GlobalGyan as a NASSCOM FutureSkills Platform Partner and we are confident that their industry-oriented, practical approach to professional development will aid with the STEM to STEAM transition," said Amit Aggarwal, CEO, IT-ITES SSC NASSCOM and Co-architect of NASSCOM FutureSkills initiative, while expressing his delight on the partnership, .

"The real jobs crisis is that there is a mismatch between the skills that the industry desires and those possessed by professionals and students. GlobalGyan has been founded on the belief that industry has to play a significant role in educating and skilling individuals. NASSCOM FutureSkills is a great platform to not only prepare India for future jobs but also create an environment of creativity and innovation. We are excited to partner with this prestigious industry body and look forward to creating wonderful learning experiences on the platform," said Srinivasa Addepalli, CEO and Co-founder, GlobalGyan.

