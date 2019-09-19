GlobalKart launches World's most popular Eye Massager, 'BREO' in India

BREO - ISEE4 Eye Massager
Sep 19, 2019

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): GlobalKart, the leaders in cross border and pioneers in bringing new age technovations to India, today announced the launch of BREO - ISEE4 Eye Massager, the world's favourite eye massager, a popular routine for tired eye and sleeplessness in countries like United States, Japan and China.
The BREO ISEE4 Eye Massager is available exclusively in NCR, and can be bought online on Amazon, FlipKart, GlobalKart and PayTM mall. The smooth suede surface is suitable for human skin and does not cause any irritation or discomfort. This innovative gadget has 3 different massage modes, sleep, medium and hard.
"Our mission is to bring the world's most trusted and popular tech innovations to Indians, and we are delighted to add BREO range to our portfolio," said Sanket Agarwal, CEO and Founder, GlobalKart.
The first product being launched under the association is BREO Eye Massager. The device utilizes intelligent air pressure, vibration, point massage and hot compress massaging technology.
Controlled by a microchip, it comes with an in-built music player with pre-recorded, soothing sounds of nature to further relax you and help you to sleep better.
BREO ISEE4 is equipped with three different massaging modes, designed to relax the muscles around the eyes and improve blood circulation.
"India has emerged as one of the leading consumer markets in the world, and we are observing steep demand for products that address sleep deprivation. BREO is known world over to help address stress and induce sleep. We are confident that our customers will love this product. More from the BREO range will be introduced shortly," added Sanket.
This eye massager comes with many novel features which make it stand apart from other me-too products. Airbag pressurization, snug fit around the eye and eyeball, Vibration Massage, Natural soothing Music, Heat Compression (Low 35C - 38C/High 39C - 42C), and a Rechargeable, Built-in 800mAh Lithium-ion battery are some of the key ones. It also helps to relieve eye strain, dry eyes, sinus pressure and headaches.
The eye massager box includes an ISee4 Unit travel case, a power charger and a comprehensive user's manual. The massager has a 180-degree foldable design, is easy to carry and its wireless built-in battery make it easy to relax the eyes anytime and anywhere.
GlobalKart, India's largest cross-border world-shop, is a homegrown Glocal (Global+local) organization. It enables global consumers & technology products to gain access to the Indian market, as well as brings the world's premium products to the Indian customer.
A window into global innovations, this 6-month-old startup has launched a number of successful International products in the Indian market, such as the innovative AirTamer (Personal air purifier), Senz umbrellas, Nut5 smart tracker and the Ages secure key among others.
These products are exclusively distributed by GlobalKart through all the popular e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart, PayTM mall and GlobalKart itself.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.

