Globsyn Business School announces scholarships worth Rs 5,000,000 for meritorious students

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Globsyn Business School, the No 1 Private B-School in Kolkata, has announced the 'National Scholarship Program' (NSP) for students of its postgraduate management programs.

An amount worth around Rs 50 lakh has been announced as a part of this Scholarship Program in multiple categories. NSP has been conceived to reward the hard work and recognise the excellence achieved by exemplary students in their academic pursuits and in all other areas of life, from a holistic point of view.

As a part of this initiative, GBS will be accepting applications from deserving young minds for its 'National Scholarship Program' through a dedicated portal until March 31, 2020.

Scholarships are not only essential to keep students from humble backgrounds adequately motivated to pursue their studies, but is also a pertinent requisite for acknowledging the talent and rewarding brilliance achieved by meritorious young minds in their academic and extra-curricular endeavours.

The scholarships will be offered to students in multiple categories of Merit, Sports and Arts, for brilliance in academics, outdoor competitive games and creative expressiveness respectively, as well as an 'Economic Scholarship' for students from humble economic backgrounds.

NSP also offers 'Kalyani Scholarship' - to students with exemplary academic track-record from underprivileged backgrounds, whose parents or guardians income falls below the minimum tax-free slab as per the Income Tax Act. Six such 100% scholarships would be awarded to deserving students.

Rahul Dasgupta, Director, Globsyn Business School, said, "Scholarships are opportunities for deserving students to earn an education. They are morale boosters that help young learners scale academic pinnacles while realising their self-worth."

"Respecting such realisations, Globsyn's NSP has been tailored with various types of scholarships, ensuring that no meritorious student is denied from an equal opportunity at education. The portal that we are using to accept applications to our scholarships also allows applicants to reach out to over 1200 scholarships from various organisations across the globe," he added.

