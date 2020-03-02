Globsyn Business School holds 16th Annual Convocation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 16th Annual Convocation of Globsyn Business School (GBS) was held at Hyatt Regency Kolkata on March 1, 2020.

Over 170 students from Globsyn Business School's post graduate management programmes were felicitated at the event. Air Chief Marshall (retd) Arup Raha, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Former Chief of Air Staff was the Chief Guest of the event and addressed the gathering.

Sharing a message for the students, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog congratulated and urged the graduating students to have the prudence of judgement to make the right choices, not just for themselves, but also for the nation.

The convocation was presided over by RC Bhattacharya, Vice-Chairman, GBS. The welcome address was delivered by Rahul Dasgupta, Director and Trustee, GBS, while Bikram Dasgupta, Founder and Executive Chairman, Globsyn Group, addressed the convocation and later conferred diplomas to the students.

Those present at the convocation included the Governing Council, Academic Council and faculty of the B-School, parents of the students graduating and GBS alumni.

In 2019, Globsyn Business School became the first AICTE approved B-School in India to use Blockchain technology for issuing diplomas - a feat that has yet to be achieved by any other academic institutions in India, and among the very few to have taken this disruptive step globally.

This year too, more than 170 students from Globsyn Business School's post graduate management programmes were issued diplomas using Blockchain technology. The rollout of the diplomas on Blockchain will allow the students and their prospective employers to access the diploma credentials from any geographical location, without any need to send or present physical certificates.

"I would like to congratulate one and all graduating today at Globsyn Business School's 16th Convocation ceremony. I am happy to know that 170 students from Globsyn's post graduate management programmes will be graduating today in the presence of their family and faculty, and midst the cheers of their batch mates," said Amitabh Kant in his congratulatory message for the graduating batch.

"I would like to congratulate Globsyn Business School for its disruptive step of issuing the diplomas of graduating students using Blockchain technology. This is extremely unique and path-breaking! I wish almost all the colleges and universities of India learn from this great institution and adopt Blockchain technology in issuing diplomas and certificates. I am sure that in areas of emerging technologies, Globsyn Business School will take the lead to drive India's growth in the coming future," he further added, while commenting on the B-School's success with issuing diplomas using Blockchain technology.

"With a journey of over 20 years encompassing education, technology, skill development and infrastructure, Globsyn Group is now focused on evolving GBS into a global B-School with an education edifice that promotes Innovation, Research and Technology. With the Group now focusing on emerging technologies as a way of life, exciting times are awaiting the students, alumni, corporates and other stakeholders of GBS. I congratulate the students graduating today and wish them all the best for their ambitious career," said Bikram Dasgupta, while addressing the gathering.

Globsyn Business School, with its belief in learning 'Beyond Education', also recognised outstanding contributions of several of their student-volunteers who are a part of the Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF). Members of KYLF undertake the B-School's 'Care for Society' initiatives implemented under the aegis of Kalyani - a Bikram Dasgupta Foundation. Kalyani works with a credo of 'touching human lives' through projects aimed at providing long-term benefits to women, the elderly and the differently-abled.

'Care for Society' activities form a regular part of the event calendar for the management students of GBS whose leadership skills and managerial abilities are shaped while executing large-format community development projects. This initiative has also been recognized by AICTE as a 'Best Practices' nationally by approved institutions in India, and has been mentioned in AICTE's Best Practices bulletin.

"With the introductions of courses like 'Community Service Program' and 'Industry 4.0' as a part of the B-School's curriculum architecture, we ensure that the students not only become dedicated and compassionate managers but also be technologically bent, which will make them truly 'ready' and 'relevant' for the current industry. We have also been seamlessly blending in the essence of 'Experiential Learning' through activities like Boardroom Simulation, Corporate Connects, Industry Visits, amongst others," said Rahul Dasgupta, while speaking on recent academic enhancements of the B-School.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our corporate partners for their continued support and trust over the years on the brand 'Globsyn Business School', as it is because of them that we have successfully completed the full-time placements for 2020," he further added, while commenting on the B-School's successful full-time placement drive.

