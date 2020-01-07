GM Breweries reports net profit down at Rs 14 crore in Q3 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): GM Breweries said on Tuesday its total revenue from operations during the quarter ended December 2019 fell to Rs 429 crore compared to Rs 449 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income came in at Rs 430 crore against Rs 452 crore in Q3 FY19. The company's profit before tax (PBT) dropped to Rs 18.6 crore as against Rs 26 crore in the same period.

Net profit or profit after tax for Q3 FY20 stood at Rs 13.9 crore. The company had logged a profit of Rs 16.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The fall was mainly on the back of an unprecedented rise in the cost of company's main raw material -- rectified spirit. Earnings per share stood at Rs 7.65 against Rs 9.14 last year.

At 3:30 pm, GM Breweries was trading 3.43 per cent lower at Rs 394.50 apiece on BSE Ltd. (ANI)

