GM, TCS launch new partnership in global vehicle engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): General Motors and Tata Consultancy Services have announced a new partnership in future global vehicle engineering, building on a 16-year long relationship between the two companies.

TCS will acquire certain assets at the GM Technical Centre India (GMTC-I) here and support GM's global vehicle programmes with engineering design services over the next five years.

Over 1,300 employees of GMTC-I will transfer to TCS, including teams focused on propulsion systems, vehicle engineering, controls development, testing, creative design and special projects.

"We are pleased to evolve our partnership even further, as we work to deliver on our commitment to create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion," said Dan Nicholson, GM Vice President for electrification, controls, software and electronics division.

Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head for engineering and industrial services practice at TCS, said the company is excited to be part of GM's efforts in next-generation mobility, helping them design and engineer world-class vehicles that set new benchmarks in driving experience, safety and

emissions.

"Next-generation automotive R&D is a key focus area for TCS, given the criticality of product innovation and connectedness in the Business 4.0 world," he said.

The transaction and handover are expected to be completed by the month-end, according to an official statement.

General Motors, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities produce and sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands.

