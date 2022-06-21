GMR-led RAXA Security to give high priority to 'Agniveers' in jobs

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): GMR Infrastructure Limited on Tuesday said it would give high priority to 'Agniveers' in providing employment through its subsidiary RAXA Security Solutions Ltd.

Raxa Security Solutions Ltd is a premier security company of the GMR Group and provides man-guarding services, techno security solutions, fire services, and cyber security services. With an eye for detail and quality, RAXA is now one of the finest security solutions companies in India.

The Government of India has recently introduced the innovative "Agnipath" scheme for youth willing to join the Armed forces and serve the nation. This scheme would produce trained soldiers, many of whom would be available for jobs beyond the defense services after the completion of the four-year period.



Inspired by the scheme, GMR Infrastructure Limited has decided to give high priority to Agniveers who are willing to pursue a new career in the private security domain and offer them employment in its subsidiary, RAXA Security Solutions for a variety of assignments, the company said in a statement.

"Corporate world would offer a vast horizon to these Agniveers after they retire from active duty of the Armed Forces. There are various fulfilling job opportunities that a security company like RAXA has and we believe that with their discipline, teamwork, and training skills, Agniveers shall be a great asset for RAXA," said Ashwani Lohani, CEO of GMR Services Business.

RAXA Security Solutions provides security services to several premier clients including GMR Group in 15 states across India. RAXA Security Solutions has experts in the field of fire services and physical, electronic, and cyber security. RAXA has established many benchmarks in the private security domain and has also partnered with several companies of repute to provide appropriate security solutions, the company noted in the statement.

GMR Group is the largest private airport operator in Asia and the 2nd largest in the world with a passenger handling capacity of over 189 million annually. (ANI)

