GNPA, NPA expected to come down by March 31: SBI Chairman

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday said that the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and non-performing assets (NPA) of all the banks are expected to decline by March 31, 2020.

"A few resolutions have already happened. More are likely to come in the next three months. In all the banks, by March 31 both GNPA and net NPA are expected to come down," Kumar told reporters here.

He also said that a working group has been set up under Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to come up with a report on ease of doing business for both banks and corporations as far as lending in multiple and consortium banking is concerned.

"Because of multiple and consortium banking, there are certain difficulties which corporate clients face. There are also some difficulties bankers face. A working group has been set up within IBA, it comprises of bankers from foreign, private and public sector banks," Kumar said.

"The group It will come up with a report in the next 2-3 months on ease of doing business for both banks and corporations as far as corporate lending in multiple and consortium banking is concerned," he added.

The SBI chairman also said that account holders are only asked about their religion on loan accounts in order to identify lending to minorities.

"I have not received any instructions on filing religion on KYC forms. Only on loan accounts do we take such forms and that is because we have targets for lending to the minority communities. In that aspect, it has been there historically," he said. (ANI)

