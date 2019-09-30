Goa based Synapse and ScreenRoot win India's Best Design Studio Awards

Goa [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Business-storytelling firm Synapse Communication Design Private Limited, and Interaction Design firm ScreenRoot Technologies Limited secured two of the most prestigious awards at India's Best Design Awards 2019 by POOL Magazine.

Synapse won as India's Best Graphic Design Studio while ScreenRoot bagged the India's Best Digital Studio award. These awards were previously won by companies like Tata Elxsi, Lopez Design and Fractal Ink.

Synapse showcased projects done for their clients including SAP, Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ), India's biggest B2B e-commerce player - mjunction, and Kotak Life Insurance among others.

ScreenRoot was recognized as the best digital studio for creating a web-based investing and trading platform for Edelweiss, designing India's most popular retail banking mobile app for ICICI Bank, and a remote teleconsultation-enabled web presence for Medanta Hospitals to name a few.

"Everyone knows good creative work is location-agnostic. But few are aware that nationally competitive design and creative firms are based in Goa. We are happy that both our firms have been recognized as winners in their respective genres," said Tanmay Modi, CEO, Synapse and Managing Director, ScreenRoot.

In its 5th edition, India's Best Design Awards 2019 were held in Pune on the 28th of September. An initiative by the POOL magazine, the 20-member strong international jury included Prof. GV Sreekumar, Head of IDC School of Design, IIT-Bombay, Prof S Balaram, former Chairman, National Institute of Design and Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy among others.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

