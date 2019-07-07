Representative Image
Representative Image

GoAir announces seven new international routes

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:52 IST

New Delhi [India], July 07 (ANI): India's budget airline GoAir will be expanding its international footprint starting July 19 onward, with seven new international routes.
GoAir will be starting daily flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Bangkok">Bangkok. Flights will also be operations from Kannur to Dubai and back, and to Kuwait and back.
Out of the seven new international routes, Bangkok">Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait are new markets for GoAir whereas the other routes are already on the airline's network albeit from different cities in India.
The airline already flies to Abu Dhabi and Muscat from Kannur, and it flies to Phuket and Maldives (being seasonal flight) from Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.
GoAir has flown over 72 million passengers since its inception and in the next two years, the airline is expected to touch the 100 million passengers mark.
Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said, "I am very pleased to announce these planned launches which will strengthen GoAir's presence in the Middle East and South East Asian countries. The network expansion is in sync with our vision to expand out footprint in strategic markets and to grow our business profitably. This time we are entering new destinations - Kuwait, Dubai and Bangkok">Bangkok and we intend to continue the momentum in the near future."
An aviation foray of the Wadia Group, GoAir operates as a low-cost carrier model that demands cost leadership, operational efficiency and reliability.
It operates Airbus A320s aircraft and flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 10:11 IST

Disinvestment plan key to avert revenue slippages in FY 20: ICRA

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The speed with which government's disinvestment programme kicks off as well as interest shown by potential buyers in public sector units being offered for strategic sale will be crucial to prevent a slippage in non-loan capital receipts, according to investment informa

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 21:50 IST

Subir Raha Memorial Lecture: Dr Kirit Parikh pitches for...

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Padma Bhushan Dr Kirit Parikh on Saturday made a pitch for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in his keynote address at the 9th Subir Raha Memorial Lecture jointly organised by Global Compact Network India (GCNI) and ONGC at ONGC Corporate office here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 15:10 IST

Reap these benefits with Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Doctors

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As a doctor, you have, along with your demanding work schedule, the same set of personal needs that every other professional has. And Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has decided to facilitate your financial needs in a str

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 15:07 IST

Huawei P30 Pro won the Best Smartphone 2019 award from MWC Shanghai

New Delhi [India] July 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): At MWC 2019 Shanghai Summit, Huawei P30 Pro beat other flagship models released at a similar time or recently, and won the Best Smartphone 2019 Award of Asia Mobile Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 14:55 IST

PokerBaazi unveils the ultimate Poker Anthem of the year 'Dekh...

New Delhi [India] July 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With a quest to revolutionize the world of poker, PokerBaazi, India's leading online gaming platform has launched its sprightly rap song 'Dekh Meri Baazi' hemmed around the game of poker.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 14:08 IST

Govt working as an accountant for every taxpayer: CBDT Chairman

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Pre-filled income tax returns will leverage technology, encourage compliance and make the process of filing declaration less cumbersome for a common person, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 13:19 IST

Tata JLR unveils major electric car investment plans for UK

Birmingham [Britain], July 6 (ANI): Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), part of Tata Motors since 2008, has announced plans to manufacture a range of new electrified vehicles at its manufacturing plant in Castle Bromwich.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 11:36 IST

Budget sets a clear action plan for making India $5 trillion...

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): With upscaling infrastructure investments to Rs 100 lakh crore over the next five years and measures to rejuvenate the rural and urban economy, the Union Budget for 2019-20 sets a clear action plan for making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2025, according to l

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 10:46 IST

Mindtree co-founders resign from board as L&T takes control

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Three co-founders of IT major Mindtree have resigned after the company was acquired by engineering giant Larsen & Toubro.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 09:07 IST

Union Budget reactions 2019

New Delhi [India] July 06 (ANI/NewsVoir):  Technology : "We completely hail the government's vision of a New India that will thrive on the confluence of new age digital technologies, quality education, and apt skilling. We look forward to partnering with the industry and

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 08:38 IST

Kantar study shows top insurance brands continue to lead, but...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kantar, the world's leading marketing data, insights and consulting company, today launched its Annual Life Insurance Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty Report 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 07:51 IST

Medica Hospitals' Chairman Dr Alok Roy presents his views on...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] July 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): "The government has rightfully focused on bringing in several key structural reforms for the nation moving towards the goal. We would like to congratulate the Government for displaying commitment and concern towards improvement in public

Read More
iocl