From left to right: Bhasin (airports), Patel (network planning), Syed (marketing and e-commerce), Gala (corporate communciations and PR) and Dasgupta (international operations)
GoAir appoints new management team to expand operations

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Low-cost airline GoAir has put a new management team in place as it embarks on an aggressive expansion plan to capture the space vacated with the grounding of Jet Airways.
Miranda Mills, a former executive of Airbus and Rolls Royce, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer. She will join in August and will report to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Jeh Wadia. Mills bring with her over 25 years of experience in the aerospace industry.
Sanjay Gupta will be the new Chief Financial Officer while Arjun Dasgupta will take over as the Vice President for International Operations, the company said in a statement.
The other appointments include Samir Patel who will head network planning, Harjinder Singh Bhasin (airports), Shabnam Syed (marketing and e-commerce), Graham Parker (revenue management) and Richard Nanton (flight operations)
GoAir operates about 285 flights a day to 24 domestic destinations and has four international services. On Thursday, it announced five new international services to the Gulf region, two to Bangkok and eight new domestic services.
The carrier with 11.1 per cent domestic market share is expanding its India operations from Hyderabad with eight new flights covering cities such as Cochin, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Patna.
Its new international services are Delhi-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Muscat, Delhi-Bangkok, Kannur-Dubai, Mumbai-Bangkok and Kannur-Kuwait.
"We have embarked on an aggressive expansion plan and the new flights are a manifestation of that strategy," said Wadia.
"This is a milestone moment for us to have announced seven new international destinations within a year of commencement of our international operations. The global and regional expansion has been planned to allow quick and convenient connections for passengers and is a reflection of our continued journey towards excellence," he said.
GoAir has 51 aircraft and plans to expand its fleet further. Till date, it has flown over 73.3 million passengers since its inception. The company aims to touch the magic figure of 100 million passengers in the next two years. (ANI)

